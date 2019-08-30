Tamino Minerals Inc. Presents Acquisitions Update





MONTREAL, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc.("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets:TINO) August 30, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, announces that Tamino continues to be hard at work, globally. We have had a fast start to 2019 with excellent results in the first, second and third quarters through our initiatives of sourcing new acquisitions, and financing to become current on OTC Markets. Our Company does envision that we require to create awareness, since Precious Metals Exploration Companies are increasing in Market Capitalization collectively, good opportunities appear more often. We are currently contemplating acquiring several projects that logistically create an advantage, some of them more advanced then others but with high grade gold drilling results. As we mentioned previously, we are only interested in a top quality, progressive operation, generating a positive impact for shareholders as well as in the local communities in which we will operate.



Outlook

Tamino's Geologic Team has a long history of making significant investment through its history. Significant results in the past from Tamino's Management have included strong organic growth, the announcement of key strategic partnerships, providing solid Mining Consulting advise to NYSE Listed Companies and an expanded team capable of executing the Company's growth strategy.

We are pleased to report that our executive team, is continuing to produce results. So far this year, we have kept our promise to keep our share structure intact by negotiation with several investors to provide us with non-dilutive financing. A major focus for Tamino in 2019 is to target high quality long-term focused institutional shareholders and high-quality research coverage. When Tamino executes on these plans, our shareholders will see significant increases in value.

The company is not planning to complete a REVERSE SPLIT at this moment and is not in the company's plans to do this. NO DILLUTION is guaranteed as our latest DTCC Share Position Report shows that the company has 149,811,161 common shares in the float. Just clarifying that this number is the actual Float. We are also working on preparing Financial Statements in order to remove Stop Sign.

Gold has always been a valuable investment and as the Fed has decided to lower its interest rate, we foresee a significant opportunity in 2019 as prices are projected to surge past $1,600 an ounce over this year. As gold prices aggressively trend upwards, investors will begin to flock to the haven of physical gold and mining companies producing the ever-sought-after mineral.



On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the company at 1 (514) 432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

The Company is exploring for gold and other mineral deposits within a prolific Gold producing State, Sonora.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/taminominerals

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

