Tamino Minerals Inc. Issues Shareholder Update





MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc.("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets:TINO) August 5, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, announces that Tamino continues to be hard at work. We have had a fast start to 2019 with excellent results in the first, second and third quarters through the collective group initiatives of sourcing new acquisitions, and financing to become current on OTC Markets.

The company is not planning to complete a REVERSE SPLIT at this moment and is not in the company's plans to do this. NO DILLUTION is guaranted as our latest DTCC Share Position Report shows that the company has 149,811,161 common shares in the float. We are also working on preparing Financial Statements in order to remove the Stop Sign.

Gold has always been a valuable investment and as the Fed continues its hike in interest rates, we foresee a significant opportunity in 2019 as prices are projected to surge past $1,550 an ounce over this year. As gold prices begin to trend upwards, investors will begin to flock to the haven of physical gold and mining companies producing the ever-sought-after mineral.



TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





