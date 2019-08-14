Tamino Corporate Update - Two Page Circular on Website -



MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO- August 14, 2019, the Company has prepared a Two Page with a Map on its El Volcan Property and has updated its Two Pager uploaded on our website. To download our newly updated Two Page you must visit our Website in www.taminominerals.ca within the following link:

http://bit.ly/2ZWRDsO

In essence the company explains the importance of having nearby producing gold mines and the importance of our latest achievements. This Two Page Circular also does emphasize on the fact that we have an Exploration Budget.

We also announce that for compliance purposes the Company has disclosed on its Two Page Circular that it has issued 370,585,278 of which 220,774,117 are restricted and 149,811,161 are deemed free trading as per the report obtained from DTCC.

Our goal is mainly to immediately jump start our exploration programs on our various projects and consistently deliver results. For this purpose, the company has retained a Qualified Geologist in order to produce a NI 43-101 Report.

The company will make further announcements on its other project as progress is made.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.is exploring for Gold within a prolific gold producing State, Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Source: Tamino Minerals, Inc.