Tamino announces new Website utilizing sophisticated IT Tools has been developed and published





MONTREAL, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tamino Minerals, Inc. ("Tamino" or the "Company") (OTC Markets:TINO) September 6th, 2019, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to confirm what multiple of our shareholders have been posting on various discussion boards and social media forums regarding the building momentum on daily stock volume.



Tamino Minerals, Inc. a leading technology driven Mining Exploration Company focused on delivering administrative and technology solutions to assist Public Corporations nationwide, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://www.taminominerals.ca/. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information to help investors, vendors, technical analysts, employers, recruiters, health providers and insurance agents make well-informed decisions about the companies' operations and in compliance with authorities.

The new comprehensive website brings together important information on our projects. An experienced IT Consulting Firm behind the development of the company's website.

Said company has been awarded with an IT Consulting Agreement for 3 years that will be paid with Common Shares. This demonstrates managements great skill to negotiate long lasting binding contracts paid with Common Shares that will eventually rise in value. This also is an indicative that the structure is viewed with optimism by the markets. From this website you will be able to download Corporate Presentations and all sort of additional information related to our projects. Our World Class IT Resources evidenced on Social Media will put us in the driver seat with respect to industry standards. Tamino's Shareholders should be proud of the company and progress made this far on this field.

So far we have great exposure that will generate awareness, which will be scrutinized with the best of analytical tools. Communicate with us using our contact section or social media and let us know what features you would like us to implement in our website.

The website has integrated several tools, like for example a Newsletter and other features to get to know better our audience and assist the shareholders by allowing to make a better assessment of their investment in the company. We encourage our shareholders to subscribe to our newsletter filling out the form within the investor relations section.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

We will continue to make updates and inform our audience with comments that will eventually generate awareness amongst the Stock Market spectators.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora. Examples like the El Chanate, Mulatos, La India and La Colorada projects in Sonora all have economic minable amounts of gold.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Montreal, QC

Tel: 514-432-7746

Email: info@taminominerals.ca

Website: www.taminominerals.ca

Source: Tamino Minerals, Inc.