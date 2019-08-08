Quantcast

Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced that its management team will be participating in the following conference:





KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum

Hotel Talisa, Vail, CO

Monday, August 12, 2019

Presentation Time: 9:30 AM MT

 

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Talend's investor relations website at http://investor.talend.com. The replay of the presentation will be available on the website for at least 30 days.

About Talend

Talend (Nasdaq  TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business. 

Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders. 

Over 3,500 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Chris Taylor, VP of Corporate Communications
Talend
650-268-5024
ctaylor@talend.com

Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane
The Blueshirt Group for Talend
415-217-2632
ir@talend.com

Source: Talend

