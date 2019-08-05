Talend Recognized as a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools



Company's fourth consecutive placement in Leaders quadrant based on ability to execute and completeness of vision

Redwood City, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced it has once again been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. This is the fourth consecutive time that Talend has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant based on the company's ability to execute and completeness of vision.



According to Gartner, Inc., "The data integration tool market is resurging as new requirements for hybrid/intercloud integration, active metadata and augmented data management force a rethink of existing practices. This assessment of 16 vendors will help data and analytics leaders make the best choice for their organization."1



"At Talend, we pride ourselves on providing advanced solutions that immediately address modern data integration needs for projects of any scope," said Mike Tuchen, CEO at Talend. "We consistently hear from customers that they value Talend's unified approach to solving data integration challenges across their hybrid and multi-cloud environments."



Talend also received a November 2018Customers' Choice distinction for Data Integration Tools Software. In addition, Talend was included in the 2019 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer': Data Integration Tools report.2 According to the report, "to qualify for the Customers' Choice distinction, vendors must have a product that is aligned to the market, have a 4.2 overall rating or higher (out of 5 stars) and receive 50 customer reviews or more during the one-year submission period. In addition, customer reviews must be representative of a broad mix of enterprise clients."



Validated Peer Insights reviews representing a broad mix of enterprise clients commented on Talend's Data Integration Tools, including:

Only Talend offers a single suite of apps for data integration and data integrity with built-in, pervasive data quality and governance. Talend solves some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain, enabling companies to collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use and compliance, transform it and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders to help more users make the right decision on time, every time.



About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business. Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.



Over 3,000 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.



For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

