Talend Appoints Lauren Vaccarello as Chief Marketing Officer



Award-winning SaaS Marketing Executive to Help Fuel Continued Cloud Business Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - Aug. 1, 2019, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced it has appointed Lauren Vaccarello, former vice president of marketing at Box, as chief marketing officer. Vaccarello brings significant SaaS-industry marketing experience to Talend and has a lengthy track record of accelerating revenue growth at some of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing SaaS companies through modern digital marketing, branding, and demand generation campaigns. Her appointment comes amid rapid growth in Talend's cloud-based business, with its SaaS offering Talend Cloud representing 36% of new ARR in Q1 2019 and growing more than 100% year-over-year for eleven consecutive quarters1. Vaccarello will be responsible for directing the company's marketing organization and leading its branding efforts.

"I'm delighted to have Lauren Vaccarello join Talend as CMO," said Mike Tuchen, CEO of Talend. "Lauren is a dynamic leader with a deep understanding of the software industry and proven skills at helping SaaS organizations increase revenue and retain and grow their customer base through cutting-edge marketing techniques. We look forward to working with her as we continue our growth worldwide."

In addition to serving as vice president of marketing at Box, Vaccarello has held executive marketing roles at AdRoll and Salesforce. Regarded as an expert in B2B digital marketing, Vaccarello has written two industry-leading books, "Complete B2B Online Marketing," and "The Retargeting Playbook." She has also received numerous awards for her work, including "Top 50 Women in Revenue" and San Francisco Business Times' "Most Influential Women in Business."

"Without question, data has become the most critical asset for every company," said Vaccarello. "For data to be useful, however, it needs to be timely and it must be trusted. Ultimately, this is the value Talend integration and integrity solutions uniquely provide. I'm excited to join such a great team and to help showcase the power of Talend to a broader range of customers around the globe."

Like this story? Tweet this: .@Talend appoints @LaurenV, SaaS company revenue marketing expert, as new CMO

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business. Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,000 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

###

1 First Quarter 2019 earnings results

Alice Borda Talend aborda@talend.com

Source: Talend