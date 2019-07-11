Talend Announces Availability of Stitch Data Loader on AWS Marketplace



Broadens market reach and allows self-service access to powerful data ingestion in the cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced immediate availability of Stitch Data Loader on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. As a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription offering listed on AWS Marketplace, Stitch Data Loader provides one of the easiest ways for users to get data into a fast, simple, and secure cloud data warehouse like Amazon Redshift or a cloud data lake like Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3).

Envoy, which offers software for visitor and package management, is using Stitch and Amazon Redshift to create a central "source of truth" for its customers. According to Arvind Ramesh, data scientist at Envoy, "The combination of Stitch and Amazon Redshift gives us more time to focus on the things that matter - instead of building and maintaining custom ETL pipelines, we can focus on analysis. Stitch provides the ability to quickly replicate volumes of new data into Amazon Redshift, giving us a true performance edge for delivering insight."

With just a few clicks, companies can easily ingest data from 90+ data sources and scale with Stitch Data Loader through a frictionless, easy-to-try, easy-to-buy process. Stitch Data Loader connects to SaaS applications, databases, and cloud data sources like Google AdWords, Facebook Ads, MySQL, Postgres, Salesforce, Stripe, and more.

"We are pleased to support Talend as they provide their easy-to-use data ingestion technologies like Stitch Data Loader to AWS Marketplace to provide value to customers interested in bringing multiple sources of data into their cloud data warehouse," said Garth Fort, director of AWS Marketplace at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "AWS Marketplace helps customers find, buy, and immediately start using the software and services they need to build products and run their businesses."

Stitch Data Loader powers data ingestion for analytics, business intelligence, machine learning, data science, and automatically scales as data volume grows with nothing to configure, deploy, or maintain. Stitch Data Loader is a component of the Talend Data Fabric, a suite of cloud apps designed to help customers collect, govern, transform, and share data and insights.

"AWS Marketplace, with its market reach and impact provides an excellent opportunity for us to expand Stitch's footprint in the market," said Mike Pickett, senior vice president of business development and ecosystems at Talend. "We look forward to our continued collaboration and providing a truly seamless experience for our customers using Stitch in an AWS environment - from frictionless procurement to immediate analytics in the cloud."

Stitch Data Loader is available now for purchase on AWS Marketplace. Learn more about how Stitch quickly and easily consolidates disparate data sources into your cloud data warehouse.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business. Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,000 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

