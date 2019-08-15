Taku Gold Announces Director Resignation

Quantcast

    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taku Gold Corp.(CSE: TAK; OTC:TAKUF) ("Taku" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Dennis Fentie has resigned as a Director on the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately, due to personal reasons. The Company is very appreciative of Mr. Fentie's dedication and contributions during his tenure on the Board of Directors.

    About Taku Gold Corp.

    Taku Gold Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Canada with a particular emphasis on the greater White Gold district in Canada's Yukon, where Taku Gold is one of the largest landholders.

    For more information please contact:

    Jordan Butler, Chief Executive Officer

    (604) 802-4759

    info@takugold.com

    www.takugold.com

    Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from targeted results. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by the Company from time to time with securities regulators. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they are made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event.

