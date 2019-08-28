Quantcast

Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 10:30:00 AM EDT


MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Brian W. Adams, and Chief Accounting Officer, Andrea Speers, MS, will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Mr. Adams is scheduled to present at the Robert W. Baird 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:35 pm ET. A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of TRHC's website (ir.trhc.com).

Mr. Adams and Ms. Speers are scheduled to present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1:20 pm ET.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC's lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise®, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information visit: www.TRHC.com.

