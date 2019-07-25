Tabula Rasa HealthCare Executive to Present at EXPO.health 2019



Dr. Alan Stein to Speak on Using Data Science to Mitigate Medication Risk

MOORESTOWN, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare(NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced Senior Vice President for Healthcare Analytics Alan Stein, MD, PhD, will present on the topic of data science at the EXPO.health 2019 conference to be held July 31-August 2 in Boston, Mass.



Dr. Stein is a seasoned executive recognized for his contributions to healthcare analytics technology. At TRHC, Dr. Stein works to further the development of TRHC's proprietary software and digital tools to mitigate medication risk and improve medication safety.

Topics at EXPO.health 2019 include healthcare IT analytics, healthcare security, patient engagement, and EHR optimization. The focus is on practical innovation that participants can use immediately.

Dr. Stein's presentation, "Using Data Science to Mitigate Medication Risk," is one of three topics to be presented as part of a "Practical Health IT Innovation 3-Pack" session, scheduled to take place 9:45-10:30 am on Thursday, August 1.

Prior to joining TRHC, Dr. Stein was Vice President and Worldwide Lead of Healthcare Analytics at Hewlett Packard. There, he led the development and go-to-market of HP Healthcare Analytics, a big-data platform incorporating both structured and unstructured data. This solution helps healthcare systems improve clinical pathways and care delivery. He also served as the Chief Medical and Technology Officer at Zargis Medical Corp., where he guided research, development and business efforts of digital stethoscope medical devices. This led to successful commercialization of telemedicine and clinical decision support software and worldwide sales.

Dr. Stein is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine (MD). Additionally, he holds a PhD in Biophysics and a BSE from the University.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and organizational performance solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today's date. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, our goals and expectations regarding the combined company and the integration of PW into TRHC, the expected synergies from the combined company and the expected financial and operating performance of TRHC following the completion of the acquisition. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the risk that we may not be able to achieve our expectations for the combined companies due to challenges in integration and inability to retain key employees; fluctuations in our financial results; the acceptance and use of our products and services by PACE organizations and pharmacies; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; our ability to maintain relationships with a specified drug wholesaler; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; the requirements of being a public company; our ability to recognize the expected benefits from acquisitions on a timely basis or at all; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

