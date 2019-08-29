Quantcast

T2 Biosystems to Present at the Janney Healthcare Conference 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) an emerging leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that John McDonough, chairman and chief executive officer, and John Sprague, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the Janney Healthcare Conference 2019. The conference is being held on September 9-10 at the Union League Club in New York City.

Mr. McDonough and Mr. Sprague are scheduled to present on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 12:35-1:15 p.m. ET. Mr. McDonough and Mr. Sprague will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay, and may be accessed by visiting the Investors/Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at www.t2biosystems.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Company's website for two weeks following the presentation.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems' products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel, which was recently announced as the first and only in-vitro diagnostic test to receive approval for a New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP) by CMS, are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.

Media Contact:

Gina Kent, Vault Communications

gkent@vaultcommunications.com

610-455-2763

Investor Contact:

Zack Kubow, W2O Group

zkubow@w2ogroup.com

415-658-6436

