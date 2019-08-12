Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results



The Company exceeds $60B in revenue for FY19

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced financial results for its 13-week fourth fiscal quarter and its fiscal year ended June 29, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Sales increased 1.0% to $15.5 billion

Gross profit increased 2.1% to $3.0 billion; gross margin increased 21 basis points

Operating income increased 5.4% to $720.5 million; adjusted ¹ operating income increased 6.6% to $818.1 million

Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Sales increased 2.4% to $60.1 billion

Gross profit increased 2.9% to $11.4 billion; gross margin increased 10 basis points

Operating income increased 0.7% to $2.3 billion; adjusted ¹ operating income increased 7.9% to $2.7 billion

"Sysco saw improved year-over-year performance in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019," said Tom Bené, Sysco's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to focus on our customers and are furthering the progress of our transformative initiatives, which we believe will increase the ease of doing business with Sysco, position us well for the long-term and create value for our shareholders in fiscal year 2020 and beyond."

¹Earnings Per Share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis unless otherwise specified. Adjusted financial results exclude certain items, which primarily include restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, and transformational project costs. Specific to EPS, this year's Certain Items include a gain on sale of Iowa Premium and foreign tax credits generated as a result of distributions to the U.S. from our foreign operations in fiscal year 2018 and last year's Certain Items include tax benefits from a retirement plan contribution and certain impacts of tax law changes. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP measures are included in this release.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

U.S. Foodservice Operations

Sales for the fourth quarter were $10.7 billion, an increase of 2.8% compared to the same period last year. Local case volume within U.S. Broadline operations grew 1.4% for the fourth quarter, of which 1.3% was organic, while total case volume within U.S. Broadline operations grew 0.4%, of which 0.3% was organic.

Gross profit increased 2.9% to $2.1 billion, and gross margin increased 3 basis points to 20.1%, compared to the same period last year. Food cost inflation was 2.5% in U.S. Broadline, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco's product costs, primarily in the poultry, meat, and produce categories.

Operating expenses increased $57.4 million, or 4.7%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $60.1 million, or 4.9%, due mainly to labor and supply chain costs in both warehouse and transportation.

Operating income was $874.2 million, an increase of $3.7 million, or 0.4%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $871.4 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or 0.1%, compared to the same period last year.

International Foodservice Operations

Sales for the fourth quarter were $2.9 billion, a decrease of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates negatively affected total Sysco sales during the quarter by 0.8%.

Gross profit decreased 2.7% to $621.6 million, and gross margin decreased 42 basis points to 21.3%, compared to the same period last year, due mainly to both the integration of businesses and the macro environment in France.

Operating expenses decreased $35.8 million, or 6.0%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses decreased $33.9 million, or 6.3%, compared to the same period last year, due mainly to regionalization and expense management efforts, which was partially offset by business integration costs.

Operating income was $63.4 million, an increase of $18.5 million, or 41.0%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $118.1 million, an increase of $16.5 million, or 16.2%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates negatively affected total Sysco operating income during the quarter by 0.6%.

Fiscal 2019 Results

U.S. Foodservice Operations

Sales for fiscal 2019 were $41.3 billion, an increase of 4.2% compared to the prior year. Local case volume within U.S. Broadline operations grew 3.1% for fiscal 2019, of which 2.2% was organic, while total case volume within U.S. Broadline operations grew 2.7%, of which 2.0% was organic.

Gross profit increased 4.4% to $8.2 billion, and gross margin increased 5 basis points to 20.0%, compared to the prior year. Food cost inflation was 1.5% in U.S. Broadline, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco's product costs, primarily in the frozen potato, canned and dry, paper and disposable and produce categories.

Operating expenses increased $212.8 million, or 4.4%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $214.5 million, or 4.4%, compared to the same period last year, due mainly to supply chain costs in both warehouse and transportation.

Operating income was $3.2 billion, an increase of $136.0 million, or 4.4%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $3.2 billion, an increase of $134.3 million, or 4.4%, compared to the prior year.

International Foodservice Operations

Sales for fiscal 2019 were $11.5 billion, a decrease of $25.5 million, or 0.2% compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates negatively affected total Sysco sales during the year by 0.8%.

Gross profit decreased 1.8% to $2.4 billion, and gross margin decreased 34 basis points to 20.8%, compared to the prior year, due mainly to both the integration of businesses and the macro environment in France.

Operating expenses increased $23.6 million, or 1.1%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses decreased $79.1 million, or 3.7%, compared to the prior year, due mainly to realized efficiencies from investments in supply chain transformation and business integration.

Operating income was $125.4 million, a decrease of $68.4 million, or 35.3%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $354.8 million, an increase of $34.3 million, or 10.7%, compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates negatively affected total Sysco operating income during fiscal 2019 by 0.5%.

Capital Spending and Cash Flow

Cash flow from operations was $2.4 billion for fiscal 2019, which was $255.8 million higher compared to the prior year. Free cash flow¹ for fiscal 2019 was $1.7 billion, which was $249.9 million higher compared to the prior year.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, totaled $671.5 million for fiscal 2019, which was $5.9 million higher compared to the prior year.

Key Highlights:

13-Week Period Ended 52-Week Period Ended Financial Comparison: June 29, 2019 Change June 29, 2019 Change Sales $15.5 billion 1.0% $60.1 billion 2.4% Gross profit $3.0 billion 2.1% $11.4 billion 2.9% Gross Margin 19.25% 21 bps 18.98% 10 bps GAAP: Operating expenses $2.3 billion 1.2% $9.1 billion 3.5% Certain Items $97.5 million 16.8% $403.1 million 83.8% Operating Income $720.5 million 5.4% $2.3 billion 0.7% Operating Margin 4.66% 19 bps 3.88% -6 bps Certain Items in Other expense (income), net $66.3 million NM $66.3 million NM Net Earnings $535.8 million 19.3% $1.7 billion 17.0% Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.03 21.3% $3.20 18.3% Non-GAAP (1): Operating Expenses $2.2 billion 0.6% $8.7 billion 1.4% Operating Income $818.1 million 6.6% $2.7 billion 7.9% Operating Margin 5.29% 28 bps 4.55% 23 bps Net Earnings $573.0 million 15.1% $1.9 billion 11.9% Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $1.10 16.9% $3.55 13.1% Case Growth: U.S. Broadline 0.4% 2.7% Local 1.4% 3.1% Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases: U.S. Broadline 38.49% 29 bps 38.09% 27 bps Local 47.62% 31 bps 47.11% 50 bps

Note:

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in this release.

(2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week Period Ended 52-Week Period Ended Jun. 29, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Jun. 29, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Sales $ 15,474,862 $ 15,315,906 $ 60,113,922 $ 58,727,324 Cost of sales 12,495,670 12,399,197 48,704,935 47,641,933 Gross profit 2,979,192 2,916,709 11,408,987 11,085,391 Operating expenses 2,258,662 2,232,773 9,078,837 8,771,335 Operating income 720,530 683,936 2,330,150 2,314,056 Interest expense 89,780 92,468 360,423 395,483 Other expense (income), net (51,558 ) (1,688 ) (36,109 ) (37,651 ) Earnings before income taxes 682,308 593,156 2,005,836 1,956,224 Income taxes 146,542 144,228 331,565 525,458 Net earnings $ 535,766 $ 448,928 $ 1,674,271 $ 1,430,766 Net earnings: Basic earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 0.86 $ 3.24 $ 2.74 Diluted earnings per share 1.03 0.85 3.20 2.70 Average shares outstanding 514,646,741 521,298,942 516,890,581 522,926,914 Diluted shares outstanding 520,060,241 528,053,652 523,381,124 529,089,854





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except for Share Data) Jun. 29, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 513,460 $ 552,325 Accounts and notes receivable, less allowances of $28,176 and $25,768 4,181,696 4,073,723 Inventories 3,216,034 3,125,413 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 210,582 187,880 Income tax receivable 19,733 64,112 Total current assets 8,141,505 8,003,453 Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation 4,501,705 4,521,660 Other long-term assets Goodwill 3,896,226 3,955,485 Intangibles, less amortization 857,301 979,812 Deferred income taxes 80,760 83,666 Other assets 489,025 526,328 Total other long-term assets 5,323,312 5,545,291 Total assets $ 17,966,522 $ 18,070,404 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Notes payable $ 3,957 $ 4,176 Accounts payable 4,314,620 4,136,482 Accrued expenses 1,729,941 1,608,966 Accrued income taxes 17,343 56,793 Current maturities of long-term debt 37,322 782,329 Total current liabilities 6,103,183 6,588,746 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 8,122,058 7,540,765 Deferred income taxes 172,232 319,124 Other long-term liabilities 1,031,020 1,077,163 Total long-term liabilities 9,325,310 8,937,052 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 35,426 37,649 Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $1 per share

Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none — — Common stock, par value $1 per share

Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares 765,175 765,175 Paid-in capital 1,457,419 1,383,619 Retained earnings 11,229,679 10,348,628 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,599,729 ) (1,409,269 ) Treasury stock at cost, 252,297,926 and 244,533,248 shares (9,349,941 ) (8,581,196 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,502,603 2,506,957 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,966,522 $ 18,070,404





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands) 52-Week Period Ended Jun. 29, 2019 Jun. 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 1,674,271 $ 1,430,766 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 104,904 93,841 Depreciation and amortization 763,935 765,498 Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs 21,382 28,474 Gain on sale of business (66,309 ) — Loss on extinguishment of debt — 53,104 Deferred income taxes (126,719 ) 187,908 Provision for losses on receivables 62,946 21,448 Other non-cash items (3,172 ) 3,986 Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired: (Increase) in receivables (203,458 ) (37,457 ) (Increase) in inventories (114,667 ) (89,737 ) (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets (18,535 ) (19,643 ) Increase in accounts payable 246,420 76,897 Increase in accrued expenses 137,517 47,105 Increase (decrease) in accrued income taxes 4,929 (10,652 ) (Increase) in other assets (21,346 ) (81,104 ) (Decrease) in other long-term liabilities (50,891 ) (315,054 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,411,207 2,155,380 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to plant and equipment (692,391 ) (687,815 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 20,941 22,255 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (106,616 ) (248,105 ) Proceeds from sale of business 149,879 — Purchase of marketable securities (116,440 ) — Other investing activities 1,772 3,252 Net cash used for investing activities (742,855 ) (910,413 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Bank and commercial paper borrowings, net 132,100 (119,700 ) Other debt borrowings 388,180 1,000,599 Other debt repayments (790,250 ) (552,036 ) Tender and redemption premiums for senior notes — (281,762 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 253,135 268,751 Treasury stock purchases (1,022,033 ) (978,901 ) Dividends paid (775,430 ) (722,158 ) Other financing activities (1) (22,976 ) (25,262 ) Net cash used for financing activities (1,837,274 ) (1,410,469 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,677 ) 11,844 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2) (183,599 ) (153,658 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 715,844 869,502 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 532,245 $ 715,844 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 346,670 $ 301,672 Income taxes 531,103 268,384

(1) Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, debt issuance costs and other financing activities.

(2) Change includes restricted cash included within other assets in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

Our discussion below and elsewhere herein of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than free cash flow, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures and exclude the impact from restructuring and transformational project costs consisting of: (1) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives; (2) severance and facility closure charges; and (3) restructuring charges.

Our results of operations for fiscal 2019 and 2018 were also impacted by the following acquisition-related items: (1) intangible amortization expense and (2) integration costs.

Fiscal 2019 results of operations were impacted by a gain on the sale of Iowa Premium. In addition, fiscal 2018 results of operations were impacted by multiemployer pension plan (MEPP) withdrawal charges and debt extinguishment charges. Sysco's results of operations for fiscal 2019 and 2018 were also impacted by reform measures from the Tax Act enacted on December 22, 2017. The impact for fiscal 2019 and 2018 includes a transition tax on certain unrepatriated earnings of foreign subsidiaries, and the impact for fiscal 2019 also includes the recognition of a foreign tax credit. The impact for fiscal 2018 includes: (1) a net benefit from remeasuring Sysco's accrued income taxes, deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax assets due to the changes in tax rates; and (2) a benefit from contributions made to fund the U.S. Retirement Plan (Pension Plan).

The fiscal 2019 and 2018 items described above and excluded from our non-GAAP measures are collectively referred to as "Certain Items." All acquisition-related costs in fiscal 2019 and 2018 that have been designated as Certain Items relate to the fiscal 2017 acquisition of Cucina Lux Investments Limited (the Brakes Acquisition).

Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, interest expense, other income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results and provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company's underlying operations, facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis and (2) removes those items that are difficult to predict and are often unanticipated and that, as a result, are difficult to include in analysts' financial models and our investors' expectations with any degree of specificity.

Although Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions, the Brakes Group was significantly larger than the companies historically acquired by Sysco, with a proportionately greater impact on Sysco's consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, Sysco is excluding from its non-GAAP financial measures for the relevant period solely those acquisition costs specific to the Brakes Acquisition. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco's results for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018.

The company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures in assessing the company's results of operations for periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. As a result, in the table below, each period presented is adjusted for the impact described above. In the table below, individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add to the total presented due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week Period Ended Jun. 29, 2019 13-Week Period Ended Jun. 30, 2018 Period Change in Dollars Period % Change Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,258,662 $ 2,232,773 $ 25,889 1.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (77,753 ) (46,313 ) (31,440 ) 67.9 Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) (19,789 ) (37,230 ) 17,441 -46.8 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,161,120 $ 2,149,230 $ 11,890 0.6 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 720,530 $ 683,936 $ 36,594 5.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 77,753 46,313 31,440 67.9 Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 19,789 37,230 (17,441 ) -46.8 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 818,072 $ 767,479 $ 50,593 6.6 % Other (income) expense (GAAP) $ (51,558 ) $ (1,688 ) $ (49,870 ) NM Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium 66,309 — 66,309 NM Other (income) expense (Non-GAAP) $ 14,751 $ (1,688 ) $ 16,439 NM Net earnings (GAAP) $ 535,766 $ 448,928 $ 86,838 19.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 77,753 46,313 31,440 67.9 Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 19,789 37,230 (17,441 ) -46.8 Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (66,309 ) — (66,309 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (16,891 ) (13,299 ) (3,592 ) 27.0 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (4,352 ) (8,940 ) 4,588 -51.3 Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium 18,119 — 18,119 NM Impact of U.S. transition tax 2,631 (35,000 ) 37,631 NM Impact of France and U.K. tax law changes 6,464 (1,569 ) 8,033 NM Impact of repatriation of certain international earnings (4) — 24,208 (24,208 ) NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 572,970 $ 497,871 $ 75,099 15.1 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.03 $ 0.85 $ 0.18 21.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 0.15 0.09 0.06 66.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 0.04 0.07 (0.03 ) -42.9 Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (0.13 ) — (0.13 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) — — Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 -50.0 Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium 0.03 — 0.03 NM Impact of U.S. transition tax 0.01 (0.07 ) 0.08 NM Impact of France and U.K. tax law changes 0.01 — 0.01 NM Impact of repatriation of certain international earnings (4) — 0.05 (0.05 ) NM Diluted EPS adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 1.10 $ 0.94 $ 0.16 16.9 % Diluted shares outstanding 520,060,241 528,053,652

(1) Fiscal 2019 includes $37 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and $41 million related to restructuring, facility closure and severance charges. Fiscal 2018 includes $22 million related to business technology costs and professional fees on three-year financial objectives and $18 million related to restructuring charges.

(2) Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 include $19 million and $30 million, respectively, related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition, which is included in the results of Brakes. Fiscal 2018 includes $4 million in integration costs.

(3) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred.

(4) Represents the expense from foreign withholding tax incurred obtained through the repatriation of certain international earnings, partially offset by tax credits.

(5) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.

NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 52-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 29, 2019 52-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 30, 2018 Change in

Dollars Period %

Change Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 9,078,837 $ 8,771,335 $ 307,502 3.5 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (325,300 ) (109,524 ) (215,776 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) (77,832 ) (108,136 ) 30,304 -28.0 Impact of MEPP charge — (1,700 ) 1,700 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 8,675,705 $ 8,551,975 $ 123,730 1.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 2,330,150 $ 2,314,056 $ 16,094 0.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 325,300 109,524 215,776 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 77,832 108,136 (30,304 ) -28.0 Impact of MEPP charge — 1,700 (1,700 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,733,282 $ 2,533,416 $ 199,866 7.9 % Interest expense (GAAP) $ 360,423 $ 395,483 $ (35,060 ) -8.9 % Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — (53,104 ) 53,104 NM Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 360,423 $ 342,379 $ 18,044 5.3 % Other (income) expense (GAAP) $ (36,109 ) $ (37,651 ) $ 1,542 -4.1 % Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium 66,309 — 66,309 NM Other (income) expense (Non-GAAP) $ 30,200 $ (37,651 ) $ 67,851 NM Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,674,271 $ 1,430,766 $ 243,505 17.0 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 325,300 109,524 215,776 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 77,832 108,136 (30,304 ) -28.0 Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (66,309 ) — (66,309 ) NM Impact of MEPP charge — 1,700 (1,700 ) NM Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 53,104 (53,104 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (81,722 ) (34,024 ) (47,698 ) NM Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (19,553 ) (26,172 ) 6,619 -25.3 Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium 18,119 — 18,119 NM Tax impact of MEPP charge (3) — (573 ) 573 NM Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — (18,225 ) 18,225 NM Tax impact of Pension Plan contribution (3) — (44,424 ) 44,424 NM Impact of foreign tax credit benefit (95,067 ) — (95,067 ) NM Impact of US transition tax 17,516 80,000 (62,484 ) -78.1 Impact of France, U.K. and Sweden tax law changes 6,464 (9,706 ) 16,170 NM Impact of US balance sheet remeasurement from tax law change — (14,477 ) 14,477 NM Impact of repatriation of certain international earnings (4) — 24,208 (24,208 ) NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,856,851 $ 1,659,837 $ 197,014 11.9 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 3.20 $ 2.70 $ 0.50 18.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 0.62 0.21 0.41 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 0.15 0.20 (0.05 ) -25.0 Impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium (0.13 ) — (0.13 ) NM Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.10 (0.10 ) NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (0.16 ) (0.06 ) (0.10 ) NM Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) 0.01 -20.0 Tax impact of gain on sale of Iowa Premium 0.03 — 0.03 NM Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (3) — (0.03 ) 0.03 NM Tax impact of Pension Plan contribution (3) — (0.08 ) 0.08 NM Impact of foreign tax credit benefit (0.18 ) — (0.18 ) NM Impact of U.S. transition tax 0.03 0.15 (0.12 ) -80.0 Impact of France, U.K. and Sweden tax law changes 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.03 NM Impact of US balance sheet remeasurement from tax law change — (0.03 ) 0.03 NM Impact of repatriation of certain international earnings (4) — 0.05 (0.05 ) NM Diluted EPS adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 3.55 $ 3.14 $ 0.41 13.1 % Diluted shares outstanding 523,381,124 529,089,854

(1) Fiscal 2019 includes $151 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, of which $18 million relates to accelerated depreciation related to software that is being replaced, and $174 million related to severance, restructuring and facility closure charges in Europe, Canada and at Corporate, of which $61 million relates to our France restructuring as part of our integration of Brake France and Davigel into Sysco France. Fiscal 2018 includes $70 million related to business technology costs and professional fees on three-year financial objectives and $33 million related to restructuring charges.

(2) Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 include $77 million and $81 million, respectively, related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition, which is included in the results of Brakes, and $1 million and $18 million, respectively, related to integration costs.

(3) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred.

(4) Represents the expense from foreign withholding tax incurred obtained through the repatriation of certain international earnings, partially offset by tax credits.

(5) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.

NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 29, 2019 13-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 30, 2018 Change in

Dollars Period

%/bps

Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales $ 10,696,389 $ 10,407,601 $ 288,788 2.8 % Gross Profit 2,147,852 2,086,823 61,029 2.9 % Gross Margin 20.08 % 20.05 % 3 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,273,696 $ 1,216,333 $ 57,363 4.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 2,755 — 2,755 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,276,451 $ 1,216,333 $ 60,118 4.9 % Operating income (GAAP) 874,156 870,490 3,666 0.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (2,755 ) — (2,755 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 871,401 $ 870,490 $ 911 0.1 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales $ 2,923,601 $ 2,947,016 $ (23,415 ) -0.8 % Gross Profit 621,636 638,992 (17,356 ) -2.7 % Gross Margin 21.26 % 21.68 % -42 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 558,193 $ 594,002 $ (35,809 ) -6.0 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) (35,359 ) (23,615 ) (11,744 ) 49.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (19,305 ) (33,003 ) 13,698 -41.5 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 503,529 $ 537,384 $ (33,855 ) -6.3 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 63,443 $ 44,990 $ 18,453 41.0 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 35,359 23,615 11,744 49.7 Impact of acquisition related costs (3) 19,305 33,003 (13,698 ) -41.5 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 118,107 $ 101,608 $ 16,499 16.2 % SYGMA Sales $ 1,548,952 $ 1,677,464 $ (128,512 ) -7.7 % Gross Profit 128,860 135,837 (6,977 ) -5.1 % Gross Margin 8.32 % 8.10 % 22 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 118,293 $ 124,194 $ (5,901 ) -4.8 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (2,241 ) — (2,241 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 116,052 $ 124,194 $ (8,142 ) -6.6 % Operating income $ 10,567 $ 11,643 $ (1,076 ) -9.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) 2,241 — 2,241 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 12,808 $ 11,643 $ 1,165 10.0 % OTHER * Sales $ 305,920 $ 283,825 $ 22,095 7.8 % Gross Profit 73,783 69,316 4,467 6.4 % Gross Margin 24.12 % 24.42 % -30 bps Operating expenses $ 60,364 $ 51,903 $ 8,461 16.3 % Operating income 13,419 17,413 (3,994 ) -22.9 % CORPORATE Gross Profit $ 7,061 $ (14,259 ) $ 21,320 NM Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 248,116 $ 246,341 $ 1,775 0.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (5) (42,908 ) (22,698 ) (20,210 ) 89.0 Impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (484 ) (4,228 ) 3,744 -88.6 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 204,724 $ 219,415 $ (14,691 ) -6.7 % Operating income (GAAP) $ (241,055 ) $ (260,600 ) $ 19,545 -7.5 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (5) 42,908 22,698 20,210 89.0 Impact of acquisition-related costs (6) 484 4,228 (3,744 ) -88.6 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (197,663 ) $ (233,674 ) $ 36,011 -15.4 % TOTAL SYSCO Sales $ 15,474,862 $ 15,315,906 $ 158,956 1.0 % Gross Profit 2,979,192 2,916,709 62,483 2.1 % Gross Margin 19.25 % 19.04 % 21 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,258,662 $ 2,232,773 $ 25,889 1.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (2) (4) (5) (77,753 ) (46,313 ) (31,440 ) 67.9 Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (6) (19,789 ) (37,231 ) 17,442 -46.8 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,161,120 $ 2,149,229 $ 11,891 0.6 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 720,530 $ 683,936 $ 36,594 5.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (2) (4) (5) 77,753 46,313 31,440 67.9 Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (4) 19,789 37,231 (17,442 ) -46.8 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 818,072 $ 767,480 $ 50,592 6.6 %

* Segment has no applicable Certain items

(1) Includes charges related to business transformation projects.

(2) Includes restructuring, facility closure and severance costs in Europe and Canada.

(3) Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 include $19 million and $30 million, respectively, related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition.

(4) Includes charges related to facility closures and other restructuring charges.

(5) Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 include various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, and severance charges related to restructuring.

(6) Fiscal 2018 included $4 million in integration costs from the Brakes Acquisition.

NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 52-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 29, 2019 52-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 30, 2018 Change in

Dollars Period

%/bps

Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales $ 41,288,188 $ 39,642,263 $ 1,645,925 4.2 % Gross Profit 8,249,027 7,900,276 348,751 4.4 % Gross Margin 19.98 % 19.93 % 5 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 5,056,211 $ 4,843,459 $ 212,752 4.4 % Impact of MEPP charge — (1,700 ) 1,700 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 5,056,211 $ 4,841,759 $ 214,452 4.4 % Operating income (GAAP) 3,192,816 3,056,817 135,999 4.4 % Impact of MEPP charge — 1,700 (1,700 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,192,816 $ 3,058,517 $ 134,299 4.4 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales $ 11,493,040 $ 11,518,565 $ (25,525 ) -0.2 % Gross Profit 2,392,179 2,436,968 (44,789 ) -1.8 % Gross Margin 20.81 % 21.16 % -34 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,266,736 $ 2,243,104 $ 23,632 1.1 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (152,852 ) (36,667 ) (116,185 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) (76,530 ) (90,004 ) 13,474 -15.0 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,037,354 $ 2,116,433 $ (79,079 ) -3.7 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 125,443 $ 193,864 $ (68,421 ) -35.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 152,852 36,667 116,185 NM Impact of acquisition related costs (2) 76,530 90,004 (13,474 ) -15.0 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 354,825 $ 320,535 $ 34,290 10.7 % SYGMA Sales $ 6,244,328 $ 6,557,033 $ (312,705 ) -4.8 % Gross Profit 505,638 511,278 (5,640 ) -1.1 % Gross Margin 8.10 % 7.80 % 30 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 477,858 $ 486,960 $ (9,102 ) -1.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (2,609 ) — (2,609 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 475,249 $ 486,960 $ (11,711 ) -2.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 27,780 $ 24,318 $ 3,462 14.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 2,609 — 2,609 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 30,389 $ 24,318 $ 6,071 25.0 % OTHER * Sales $ 1,088,366 $ 1,009,463 $ 78,903 7.8 % Gross Profit 272,697 263,363 9,334 3.5 % Gross Margin 25.06 % 26.09 % -103 bps Operating expenses 236,849 223,878 12,971 5.8 % Operating income 35,848 39,485 (3,637 ) -9.2 % CORPORATE Gross Profit $ (10,554 ) $ (26,494 ) $ 15,940 -60.2 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,041,183 $ 973,934 $ 67,249 6.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (169,838 ) (72,857 ) (96,981 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) (1,302 ) (18,132 ) 16,830 -92.8 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 870,043 $ 882,945 $ (12,902 ) -1.5 % Operating income (GAAP) $ (1,051,737 ) $ (1,000,428 ) $ (51,309 ) 5.1 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) 169,838 72,857 96,981 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) 1,302 18,132 (16,830 ) -92.8 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (880,597 ) $ (909,439 ) $ 28,842 -3.2 % TOTAL SYSCO Sales $ 60,113,922 $ 58,727,324 $ 1,386,598 2.4 % Gross Profit 11,408,987 11,085,391 323,596 2.9 % Gross Margin 18.98 % 18.88 % 10 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 9,078,837 $ 8,771,335 $ 307,502 3.5 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (3) (4) (325,299 ) (109,524 ) (215,775 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) (5) (77,832 ) (108,136 ) 30,304 -28.0 Impact of MEPP charge — (1,700 ) 1,700 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 8,675,706 $ 8,551,975 $ 123,731 1.4 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 2,330,150 $ 2,314,056 $ 16,094 0.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (3) (4) 325,299 109,524 215,775 NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) (5) 77,832 108,136 (30,304 ) -28.0 Impact of MEPP charge — 1,700 (1,700 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,733,281 $ 2,533,416 $ 199,865 7.9 %

* Segment has no applicable Certain items

(1) Includes $61 million of restructuring charges in France and other restructuring, severance and facility closure costs in Europe and Canada.

(2) Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 include $77 million and $81 million, respectively, related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition.

(3) Includes charges related to facility closures and other restructuring charges.

(4) Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 include various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $18 million of accelerated depreciation on software that is being replaced, and severance charges related to restructuring.

(5) Fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018 include $1 million and $18 million, respectively, related to integration costs from the Brakes Acquisition.

NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

(In Thousands)

Free cash flow represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Sysco considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases and sales of buildings, fleet, equipment and technology, which may potentially be used to pay for, among other things, strategic uses of cash including dividend payments, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, free cash flow may not be available for discretionary expenditures, as it may be necessary that we use it to make mandatory debt service or other payments. Free cash flow should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP measure in assessing the company's liquidity for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the table that follows, free cash flow for each period presented is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.

52-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 29, 2019 52-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 30, 2018 52-Week

Period Change

in Dollars Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 2,411,207 $ 2,155,380 $ 255,827 Additions to plant and equipment (692,391 ) (687,815 ) (4,576 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 20,941 22,255 (1,314 ) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 1,739,757 $ 1,489,820 $ 249,937

Source: Sysco Corporation