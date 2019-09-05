Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts



Including $25,000 donation to Bahamas Red Cross

HOUSTON, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, has announced the Company will donate $25,000 to Bahamas Red Cross and provide funds directly to impacted Sysco associates in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. In the Bahamas, Sysco operates as Bahamas Food Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary, headquartered in Nassau, New Providence.

Bahamas Red Cross is an integral organization for providing critical assistance to disaster relief areas, such as those affected by Hurricane Dorian. The organization provides assistance in the form of temporary shelter, food, clean water and other life-saving essentials to those who need it most.

"Our valued communities, customers and associates are the heart of Sysco," said Tom Bené, Sysco's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We have a long history of providing aid in times of disasters, helping communities prepare and recover by delivering food, water and emergency supplies. Our donation to Bahamas Red Cross for Hurricane Dorian relief will allow us to provide additional assistance to the communities, customers and associates we are committed to.

"One of Sysco's top priorities during times of natural disasters is making deliveries to critical customer locations, such as hospitals and shelters," Bené continued. "We have been working diligently to provide water, food and other supplies to our valued customers in the Bahamas."

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With over 69,000 associates, the company operates approximately 332 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at http://investors.sysco.com/, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Camilla Zuckero

Media Contact

Zuckero.camilla@corp.sysco.com

+1 281-899-1839

Source: Sysco Corporation