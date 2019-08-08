Quantcast

SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC. TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST AUGUST 14

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:45:00 PM EDT


LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ/GM:SYPR) will provide an online, real-time webcast and rebroadcast of its conference call for the second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

The live broadcast of Sypris Solutions' quarterly conference call will be available online at www.sypris.com on August 14, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The online replay will be available at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and continue for 30 days. Related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Information" section of the Company's website at www.sypris.com, located under the sub-heading "Upcoming Events," prior to the call. The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format. A copy of the Company's press release announcing its earnings and any other financial and statistical information about the period to be presented in the conference call will also be available at the section of the Company's web site entitled "Investor Information" at www.sypris.com.

Sypris Solutions is a diversified provider of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components and aerospace and defense electronics. The Company performs a wide range of manufactured products, often under multi-year, sole-source contracts.  For more information about Sypris Solutions, visit its web site at www.sypris.com. 

Contact:

Anthony C. Allen
Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(502) 329-2000

Source: Sypris Solutions, Inc.

