Synthorx to Present at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optimized therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders, today announced the Company will present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 9 at 10:25 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



The live webcast of the company's presentation will be available at Synthorx's investor relations website. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on prolonging and improving the lives of people with cancer and autoimmune disorders. Synthorx's proprietary, first-of-its-kind Expanded Genetic Alphabet platform technology expands the genetic code by adding a new DNA base pair and is designed to create optimized biologics, referred to as Synthorins. A Synthorin is a protein optimized through incorporation of novel amino acids encoded by the new DNA base pair that enables site-specific modifications, which enhance the pharmacological properties of these therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate, THOR-707, a variant of IL-2, is in development in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company was founded based on important discoveries by Dr. Floyd Romesberg and The Scripps Research Institute. Synthorx is headquartered in La Jolla, Calif. For more information, visit www.synthorx.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Enoch Kariuki, Pharm.D.

Synthorx, Inc.

ekariuki@synthorx.com

858-750-4750

Christina Tartaglia

Stern IR, Inc.

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

212-362-1200

Media Relations Contact:

Lauren Fish

Canale Communications

lauren@canalecomm.com

619-849-5386

