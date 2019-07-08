Quantcast

Syneos Health Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

July 08, 2019


MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos HealthTM (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, prior to its earnings call at 8:00 a.m. ET. 

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com. To participate via telephone, please dial +1 877 930 8058 within the United States or +1 253 336 7551 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference ID for the call is 2196064.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com after 1:00 p.m. on August 6. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing +1 855 859 2056 within the United States or +1 404 537 3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 2196064.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health™ (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies - INC Research and inVentiv Health - we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers' delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ronnie Speight

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 919 745 2745

investor.relations@syneoshealth.com		       Press/Media Contact:

Danielle DeForge

Executive Director, External Communications

+1 781 425 2624

danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com

Source: Syneos Health, Inc.

