Quantcast

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 04:35:00 PM EDT


BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) (the "Company" or "Synchronoss"), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital, and IoT products and platforms, today announced that the Company issued restricted stock and stock option awards to twenty four newly hired employees. Each of these grants was an inducement award that was approved by the Compensation Committee of Synchronoss' Board of Directors, and granted as an inducement equity award under the Company's 2017 New Hire Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Synchronoss granted the twenty four newly hired employees an aggregate of 20,064 time-based restricted stock awards. The shares of restricted stock will vest 25% when the employee completes 12 months of continuous service and 1/16th when the employee completes each additional 3 months of continuous service thereafter. In addition, the employees received an aggregate of 6,586 time-based stock option awards. The Stock Options will vest 25% when the employee completes 12 months of continuous service and 1/48th when the employees complete each additional month of continuous service thereafter. 

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss' secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

Media:   

CCGroup

US: Diane Rose, +1 727-238-7567

International: Alex Sowden, +44 20 3824 9208  

synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com 

Source: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SNCR




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8238.54
-82.96  ▼  1.00%
DJIA 27140.98
-128.99  ▼  0.47%
S&P 500 3003.67
-15.89  ▼  0.53%
Data as of Jul 25, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar