Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 04:35:00 PM EDT


BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital, and IoT platforms and products, today announced it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Synchronoss will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (ET) that evening to discuss the financial results. To access the call, dial 1-201-493-6784. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.synchronoss.com.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available for a limited time by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing replay passcode 13692691. An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.synchronoss.com.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss' secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

