Synchronoss Technologies Announces Full Repayment of Convertible Senior Notes





BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced that it has repaid in full its 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2019 at their scheduled maturity.



As a result, the Indenture, dated August 12, 2014, between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, was satisfied and discharged in accordance with its terms.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss' secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

