Quantcast

Synchronoss Technologies Announces Full Repayment of Convertible Senior Notes

By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced that it has repaid in full its 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2019 at their scheduled maturity.

As a result, the Indenture, dated August 12, 2014, between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon, as trustee, was satisfied and discharged in accordance with its terms.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss' secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Joe Crivelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

908-566-3131

investor@synchronoss.com

Media:                                                                 

CCgroup

US: Diane Rose, +1 727-238-7567 or International: Anais Merlin, +44 20 3824 9219                                             

synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

Source: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SNCR




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7766.62
-7.32  ▼  0.09%
DJIA 25579.39
99.97  ▲  0.39%
S&P 500 2847.60
7.00  ▲  0.25%
Data as of Aug 15, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar