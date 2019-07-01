Synchronoss Rejoins Russell 3000 and added to Russell Microcap Index





BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, digital, messaging and IoT products, today announced that it has rejoined the Russell 3000 Index and been added to the Russell Microcap Index, which was effective June 28th.



"We are excited about Synchronoss' return to the Russell 3000 as well as our addition to the Russell Microcap," said Glenn Lurie, President and CEO, Synchronoss. "Inclusion on these leading benchmarks reflects our continued achievements and growing momentum, which is rooted in the success of our solutions and the way in which our platforms are helping TMT organizations around the world solve complex business challenges."

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. It reconstitutes the entire family of its U.S. indexes annually to reflect changes in the U.S. equity market.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss' secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships and talented people change the way Technology-Media-Telecommunications customers grow their business. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Contact:

North America

Diane Rose

CCgroup

M: +1 202-350-2469

E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

International

Anais Merlin

CCgroup

T: +44 (0)203 824 9219

E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

Source: Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.