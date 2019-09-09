Synaptics, Skyworth Partner on Turnkey Android TV Media Streaming Solution Enabling Fast Time-to-Market for Pay TV Operators



Platform Features Synaptics' High-Performance VideoSmart Multimedia Processors, Innovative Skyworth Hardware and Software Stack

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands and SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC 2019 CONFERENCE -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced they are partnering with industry-leading media streamer ODM Skyworth in the development of a comprehensive turnkey platform in hybrid, OTT and IPTV flavors designed to enable television service providers to quickly deploy cost-effective and innovative Pay TV services for the rapidly expanding Android TV market. This partnership includes Synaptics' high-performance VideoSmart® multimedia processors, premium hardware and software stacks from Skyworth, and equipped to support the industry-leading NAGRA secure conditional access.



Time-to-market and cost are critical for Pay TV service providers. This collaboration will enable a "ready to deploy" solution that includes key pre-certifications and quality assurance (QA), thereby dramatically reducing the time required to deploy new media-streaming devices in consumer homes. Android TV adoption is growing globally because operators see the opportunity to increase average revenue per user through the support of numerous applications and services that are available on Android TV's open platform. This solution also simplifies over-the-air upgrades for new Android revisions, thus reducing the service operator's operating expenditures for product maintenance.

Charlie Zheng, VP of Sales, Marketing & Strategy at Skyworth said: "Innovative form-factor hardware platforms from Skyworth are backed by the company's premier software stack that is optimized for a highly immersive television experience. Skyworth is a top global ODM delivering power and cost optimized innovations that enhance service operators' brand identity in consumer living rooms. We are very pleased to partner with Synaptics due to the superior performance of their VideoSmart SoCs and the excellent technical partnership that enables us to deliver exceptional solutions."

Saleel Awsare, SVP & GM, IoT Division at Synaptics said: "Synaptics is the global Android TV market-leader and has deployed and maintained powerful and highly advanced multimedia processor technology in service provider media streaming devices for many generations. Our innovative and complete line of VideoSmart SoCs, along with our turnkey partners like Skyworth, empowers service operators with a high-performance and swift time-to-market solution backed by a cost-effective platform that addresses the rapidly expanding Android TV marketplace."

