Synaptics Appoints New President and Chief Executive Officer





SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), the leading developer of human interface solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Hurlston as president and chief executive officer. Hurlston's appointment is expected to be effective on August 19, 2019. He is expected to join Synaptics' Board of Directors on the date of his appointment.



A highly successful technology executive, Hurlston was most recently CEO at Finisar Corporation where he was also a member of the Board of Directors. Prior to Finisar, he served as senior vice president and general manager of the Mobile Connectivity Products/Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division at Broadcom Limited, as well as other senior leadership positions in sales, marketing and general management. Prior to joining Broadcom in 2001, Hurlston held senior marketing and engineering positions at Oren Semiconductor, Inc., Avasem, Integrated Circuit Systems, Micro Power Systems, Exar and IC Works.

Nelson Chan, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Synaptics, stated: "After a comprehensive search, we selected Michael because of his strong track record of growing large businesses to achieve consistent profitable growth and market penetration. He also brings extensive strategy and technology experience in our investment focus areas. We believe that Michael will be a great cultural fit for the company and look forward to his leadership in driving the transformation and next wave of growth for Synaptics."

Michael Hurlston added: "I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead Synaptics at this pivotal milestone in the company's history. Synaptics clearly has the foundational elements to grow including IP, employee talent, partnerships, and customer relationships. I'm really looking forward to leveraging my experience in leading the company's transformation strategy and drive shareholder value."

About Synaptics Incorporated

Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of the human interface revolution, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics' broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company's rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA) www.synaptics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

