Synalloy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call





RICHMOND, Va., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq:SYNL) plans to announce its second quarter 2019 earnings results in a press release that will be issued before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Following the earnings release, Synalloy will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM EDT to discuss the earnings results. Interested parties may listen to this discussion by calling 1(877) 303-6648; Conference ID code 5170966. The conference call will be webcast live through Synalloy's website at www.synalloy.com under the Investor Relations tab.



The webcast archive of the conference call will be available by 12:00 PM ET on August 13, 2019 on Synalloy's website at www.synalloy.com under the Investor Relations tab.



Synalloy Corporation (Nasdaq:SYNL) is a growth-oriented company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel pipe and tube, galvanized pipe and tube, fiberglass and steel storage tanks, specialty chemicals and the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube. For more information about Synalloy Corporation, please visit our website at www.synalloy.com.

