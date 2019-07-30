Sylios Corp is Pleased to Update Shareholders on Corporate Developments





ST. PETERSBURG, FL, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylios Corp (OTC Pink:UNGS), a holding corporation, which through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, purchase of royalty and working interest units in producing properties (oil and natural gas) and alternative land development projects is pleased to update shareholders on recent corporate developments.

During the first 6 months of fiscal 2019, the Company completed its two-year audit of the fiscal years ended 2018 and 2017. The Company filed its Registration Statement on Form S-1, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 8, 2019. Upon the effectiveness of its Registration Statement, Sylios became a fully reporting entity and is required to file all quarterly, annual and current reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has regained its DTC eligibility and its DWAC "FAST" application was approved.

AMDAQ Corp

AMDAQ Corp is in the final stages of its two-year audit of the fiscal years ended 2018 and 2017 and first 6 months of fiscal 2019. Upon completion, the Company will file its Registration Statement on Form S-1 and have a broker dealer file a Form 211 with FINRA.

In March of this year, AMDAQ acquired Arch Exchange & Transfer, LLC ("ARCH"). ARCH, a registered stock transfer agent, has been formed as a decentralized transfer and exchange service. The technology is being created on the Ethereum block chain with an associated token to help facilitate transactions and payments. This application-based technology utilizes a cryptographically stored ledger in an open source peer-to-peer environment. ARCH will serve as a stock ledger and secure platform for the recording of asset transfers internationally. This decentralized application or DAPP, will begin by disrupting the highly centralized and monopolistic business of stock transfer. Traditionally stock transfer agents benefit greatly from a lack of fee transparency and the illusion of client dependency. ARCH will provide the platform and resources for stock issuers and client companies to act as their own transfer agent, which will result in increased independence, massive cost savings, and full transparency for clients.

1720 RCMG, LLC

On July 22, 2019, the Company elected to form a new operating subsidiary to manage the Company's development of its commercial property located in Macon, GA. The Board of Directors approved the formation of a new subsidiary named 1720 RCMG, LLC. The Company filed Articles of Organization with the State of Florida's Division of Corporations on the same date. The new entity will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The company also wishes to notify all shareholders and persons of interest that Sylios Corp will be making announcements and updates via social media. Updates can be found at the Company's newly created social media channel on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Sylios_Corp.

About Sylios Corp

Sylios Corp, based in St. Petersburg, FL, is a holding corporation, which through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, purchase of royalty and working interest units in producing properties (oil and natural gas) and alternative land development projects. The Company maintains equity investments in our two spin-offs (The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. and AMDAQ Corp) catering to the medical and recreational marijuana industry and blockchain technology. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sylios.com.

