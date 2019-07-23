SWM Expands Its Water Filtration Offerings by Launching REVONEX Membrane Backing Paper





Alpharetta, GA, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWM International (NYSE:SWM) has launched REVONEXTM Membrane Backing Paper to the global water filtration market. This new product line offers reverse osmosis (RO) membrane element manufacturers improved performance when casting membranes.



Reverse osmosis spiral wound filter made with SWM materials





"The RO market continues to grow, riding the megatrend of global drinking water shortages. RO elements continue to displace other technologies and increase share in consumer-related water filtration devices. With this growth, improved performance of membrane casting operations has become more important to spiral wound membrane element producers," said Tim Cullen, SWM Vice President and General Manager of Netting and Nonwovens. "Leading membrane manufacturers have tested our REVONEXTM Membrane Backing Paper and determined it improves runnability and improves their ability to cast more consistent membranes."

REVONEXTM Membrane Backing Paper is a unique product developed from the application of SWM's deep expertise in specialty paper manufacturing to particular unmet needs of the RO market, where the company has been a leading supplier of resin-based materials solutions for many years. Based on wet-laid polyester fibers, REVONEXTM Membrane Backing Paper is produced in calendared and uncalendared grades at SWM's Quimperlé, France paper mill. SWM also supplies NaltexTM feed spacers, CoretecTM permeate tubes, and CoretecTM machined parts to the global water filtration market.

About SWM:

SWM is a leading global performance materials company. Our highly engineered papers, films, nets and nonwovens are designed and manufactured using natural fibers and polymers for a variety of industries and applications. We provide our customers with critical components that enhance the performance of their products. End markets served include filtration, transportation, infrastructure and construction, medical, industrial, tobacco, energy, food services and home décor. SWM and its subsidiaries manufacture on four continents conduct business in over 90 countries and employ approximately 3,400 people worldwide. For further information, please visit SWM's web site at www.swmintl.com.





END

###

Attachment

Media Contact: Julie Wyatt jwyatt@swmintl.com

Source: Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.