"Sweet Virginia," American Green's Managed Premium Cannabis Operation in Phoenix, Arizona Hits Revenue Milestone this Month



-- Arizona Supreme Court upholds the sale of cannabis concentrates and infused foods

-- American Green expands kitchen capabilities

PHOENIX, AZ, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, American Green (ERBB:OTCPK) announced that it has achieved two major goals involving both revenue and quality for the cannabis it has grown and processed under American Green's Management Agreement with licensor, Natural Herbal Remedies.

The Sweet Virginia Grow has surpassed $870,000 in cannabis sales after just 7 months of operation and is now operating at near-capability within its 12,000 sq. ft. Phoenix facility. The Company is on track to achieve its next milestone of $1,000,000 in sales sometime this summer (FY2019) as the company expands its Phoenix kitchen facilities in accordance with the latest Arizona Supreme Court ruling permitting the production and sales of cannabis-infused products within its licensed facilities. According to American Green's president, David Gwyther, "The Sweet Virginia Grow reached its first major sales milestone faster than originally expected, and is a true testament to the quality of the products and the strength of our team managing our Phoenix grow facility."

American Green-grown "connoisseur quality" medical marijuana is currently being sold in 36 Arizona state-licensed dispensaries who sell high-quality cannabis products to their patients. These dispensaries represent more than 33% of all of Arizona's active Medical Marijuana patients. This milestone was achieved by carefully integrating Sweet Virginia's output with the ever-changing needs of Arizona's cannabis marketplace. Sales Manager, Ryan Anderson and Grow Manager, Bryan Croteau have put forth tremendous effort in educating the dispensary agents throughout the state and for organizing many patient-focused educational events throughout the state that underscore the importance of properly applied medical marijuana medication integrated with the appropriate high-quality American Green-grown cannabis - some of the highest quality of cannabis medicine found in the state.

Mr. Gwyther continues, "We've spent over 3 years and have overcome tremendous challenges in getting the Sweet Virginia Phoenix Grow to this point, and I see signs of great progress ahead for this grow and our future medical marijuana grow management operations. Our cannabis products have consistently been certified lab tested as some of the highest quality in the State. The American Green Grow Management Team is laser-focused on producing only top medical grade quality cannabis flower and has recently expanded its product line to include medical-grade cannabis concentrates and other after-market cannabis edibles."

When asked to explain the difference between American Green's "Premium" medical-grade cannabis products and its competitors' large batch-produced cannabis, Grow General Manager Bryan Croteau states that "Similar to a micro brewery beer being compared to a large batch-produced BudWeiser,™ our products are geared towards patients who require connoisseur-grade medication, whose quality stands out in a market which seems over-saturated with average products."

With the company's top-shelf management team in place producing some of the highest grade cannabis medicine in the state, shareholders can expect to hear future news regarding the expansion of the company's grow management talent in Arizona and other states.

Shareholder and other interest-holders can follow American Green in order to learn more about the company's grow management experience and full-scale production taking place in the heart of Phoenix Arizona.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, be should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc., became, in 2009, one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the cannabis industry. Now, with over 70,000 certified, individual shareholders, more than any other company in the cannabis-adjacent sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis industry, leveraging its team of professionals in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach. We strive to develop sustainable initiatives, while increasing shareholder value and company profit.

Contact: American Green, Inc. Investor Relations 2902 W. Virginia Ave.Phoenix, AZ 85009 480-443-1600 X555

Source: American Green, Inc.