Sutter Rock Capital to Ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell





SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Rock Capital Corp. ("Sutter Rock" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SSSS) today announced that the Sutter Rock Team will ring the opening bell tomorrow, Wednesday, September 4 to commemorate the company's re-branding from GSV Capital Corp. to Sutter Rock Capital Corp., which was announced on July 31.



"We are honored to mark our transformation into an internally managed business development corporation with significant investable capital with this Nasdaq bell ringing," commented Klein. "We eagerly anticipate the value creation journey ahead of us as we make investments in institutionally-backed private companies with clear paths to liquidity, and as we continue to manage our current investments in market-leading companies such as Palantir, Coursera, Lyft, Lime, Nextdoor, and Aspiration."

The opening bell will ring at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The ceremony may be viewed live at https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live.

Photos and videos of the ceremony will be made available on the company's website at www.sutterrock.com.

About Sutter Rock Capital Corp

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. Sutter Rock Capital is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. www.sutterrock.com

