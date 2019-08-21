Quantcast

    Sustainable Projects Group to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Projects Group (OTCMKTS:SPGX) ( SPGX ), has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

    SPGX management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4 at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

    To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

    About the Gateway Conference

    The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

    About Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

    SPGX is positioned to become a world-leading project incubation and development company through value-based investments and collaborative partnerships with global leaders across the sustainable and social-responsibility sectors.

    Sustainable Projects Group has initiated its goals by pursuing investment and partnerships with some of the most diversified and integrated companies active in the market.

    Investor Relations:

    Gateway Investor Relations

    Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

    Phone: 949-574-3860

    Email: ir@spgroupe.com

    Source: Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

