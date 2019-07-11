Quantcast

SurveyMonkey to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 1, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


SAN MATEO, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq:SVMK), a leading global survey software company, announced today that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019, following the close of the market on Thursday, August 1, 2019. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's business and financial results.

What:  SurveyMonkey Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call   

When:  Thursday, August 1, 2019             

Time:  2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)        

Live Call: (866) 417-2046 or (409) 217-8231            

Live Webcast:  https://investor.surveymonkey.com/

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey's Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 8, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 2160748#.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leading global survey software company on a mission to power the curious. The company's People Powered Data platform empowers over 17 million active users to measure and understand feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and the market. SurveyMonkey's products, enterprise solutions and integrations enable 350,000+ organizations to solve daily challenges, from delivering better customer experiences to increasing employee retention. With SurveyMonkey, organizations around the world can transform feedback into business intelligence that drives growth and innovation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Karim Damji

investors@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:

Sandra Gharib

sandrag@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.

