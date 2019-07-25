Quantcast

See headlines for SRYB
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Surrey Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $1,165,651

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    MOUNT AIRY, N.C., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrey Bancorp (the "Company"), (Pink Sheets: SRYB), the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust, today reported earnings for the second quarter of 2019.

    For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net income totaled $1,165,651 or $0.28 per fully diluted share, compared to $1,182,572 or $0.28 per fully diluted common share earned during the second quarter of 2018. 



    The decrease in earnings results from an increase in the provision for loan losses and noninterest expense which offset an increase in net interest income.

    Net interest income increased from $3,086,898 in the second quarter of 2018 to $3,338,262 in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income is primarily due to loan growth. Average loans outstanding in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to $242,438,661 compared to $230,566,577 in the second quarter of 2018. Loan yields increased from 5.49 percent in the second quarter of 2018 to 5.61 percent in the same quarter of 2019. Overall interest earning asset yields increased from 4.90 percent to 5.05 percent from the second quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2019. These improved yields are due to a general increase in interest rates. The cost of funds increased from 0.39 percent in the second quarter of 2018 to 0.49 percent in 2019. Increases in certificate of deposit rates account for the increase. Certificate of deposits average rate increased from 0.87 percent in the second quarter of 2018 to 1.39 percent in the second quarter of 2019.  

    The provision for loan losses increased from $36,221 in the second quarter of 2018 to a provision of $146,685 in 2019, a $110,464 increase. This increase is due to loan growth.  

    Noninterest income increased slightly from $608,002 in the second quarter of 2018 to $623,511 in 2019. Increases in other service charges and fees and insurance commissions offset the loss of revenue from the Company's brokerage business which was sold in late 2018. Noninterest expenses increased 7.6 percent from $2,128,307 in the second quarter of 2018, to $2,290,837 in 2019. This increase was primarily due to increases data processing fees, professional fees and cost associated with information security administration.

    Loan loss reserves were $4,487,523 or 1.83 percent of total loans as of June 30, 2019. Non-performing assets were 1.41 percent of total assets at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.27 percent on that date in 2018. At June 30, 2019, the allowance for loan loss reserves equals 194 percent of impaired and non-performing assets, net of government guarantees.    

    Total assets were $315,430,610 as of June 30, 2019, an increase of 3.4 percent from $305,198,303 reported as of June 30, 2018. Total deposits were $263,758,257 at quarter-end 2019, a 2.7 percent increase from the $256,889,092 reported at the end of the second quarter of 2018. Net loans increased to $241,731,085, or 5.3 percent, compared to $229,561,379, at June 30, 2018.

    Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was $2,107,415 or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $2,245,847 or $0.54 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

    About Surrey Bancorp

    Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the "Bank") and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina. The Bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, 1280 West Pine Street and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia. 

    Surrey Bank & Trust is engaged in the sale of insurance through its wholly owned subsidiary Surrey Investment Services, Inc. The insurance agency, dba SB&T Insurance, is located at 199 North Renfro Street in Mount Airy.

    Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    This report refers to the overhead efficiency ratio, which is computed by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe provides investors with important information regarding our operational efficiency. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible, because other companies may calculate the efficiency ratio differently. Such information is not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Surrey Bancorp, in referring to its net income, is referring to income under GAAP.

    Forward Looking Statements

    Information in this press release contains "forward-looking statements." These statements reflect management's current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. As such, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit levels, loan demand and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources. These and other factors that may emerge could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Surrey Bancorp takes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.



     CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

     (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



        June 30,

    2019    		     December 31,

    2018    		     June 30,

    2018    		  
          (unaudited)       (audited)     (unaudited)  
                             
    Total assets   $ 315,431     $ 309,150     $ 305,198  
    Total loans     246,219       232,617       233,446  
    Investments     47,288       55,428       51,118  
    Deposits     263,758       259,378       256,889  
    Stockholders' equity     46,467       45,150       43,485  
    Non-performing assets to total assets     1.41 %     1.43 %     0.27 %
    Loans past due more than 90 days to total loans     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.07 %
    Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.83 %     1.81 %     1.67 %
    Tangible book value per common share   $ 10.83     $ 10.49     $ 10.11  
    Common shares outstanding     4,167,933       4,167,633       4,167,633  

           

     CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

     (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



        For the Three Months

    Ended June 30,    		     For the Six Months

    Ended June 30,    		  
        2019     2018     2019     2018  
    Interest income   $ 3,661     $ 3,325     $ 7,204     $ 6,708  
    Interest expense     323       238       620       464  
    Net interest income     3,338       3,087       6,584       6,244  
    Provision for loan losses     146       36       209       86  
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses     3,192       3,051       6,375       6,158  
    Noninterest income     624       608       1,253       1,121  
    Noninterest expense     2,291       2,128       4,679       4,373  
    Net income before taxes     1,525       1,531       2,949       2,906  
    Provision for income taxes     359       348       842       660  
    Net income     1,166       1,183       2,107         2,246  
    Preferred stock dividend declared     -       -       -       6  
    Net income available to common shareholders   $ 1,166     $ 1,183     $ 2,107     $   2,240  
    Basic net income per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.29     $ 0.51     $ 0.58  
    Diluted net income per share   $ 0.28     $ 0.28     $ 0.51     $ 0.54  
    Return on average total assets (1)     1.49 %     1.60 %     1.36 %     1.53 %
    Return on average total equity (1)     10.10 %     10.94 %     9.16 %      10.48 %
    Yield on average interest earning assets     5.05 %     4.90 %     5.05 %     4.97 %
    Cost of funds     0.49 %     0.39 %     0.48 %     0.38 %
    Net yield on average interest earning assets     4.61 %     4.55 %     4.61 %     4.63 %
    Overhead efficiency ratio     57.82 %     57.60 %     59.38 %     59.38 %
    Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans     (0.01 )%     0.00 %

    %    		     (0.04 )%       0.02 %
                                     

    (1) Annualized for all periods presented.

    For additional information, please contact

    Ted Ashby, CEO, or Mark Towe, CFO

    (336) 783-3900

    Source: Surrey Bancorp

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: SRYB




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8321.50
    0.00  spacer  0.00%
    DJIA 27254.11
    -15.86  ▼  0.06%
    S&P 500 3014.86
    -4.70  ▼  0.16%
    Data as of Jul 24, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar