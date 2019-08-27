Quantcast

    Surna Introduces its IsoStream™ Fan Coil Product Family

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 09:15:00 AM EDT


    Expands fan coil product line for controlled environment agriculture (CEA)

    Boulder, Colorado, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surna Inc. (OTCQB:SRNA) introduces a full line of purpose-built fan coil products providing a wide range of choices for both ducted and ductless applications for small to large commercial indoor cannabis cultivation facilities.

    "As Surna's projects have become larger and more complex, we have added several products to our fan coil product family to meet the climate control needs of our customers. These new products are part of our strategy to enhance our position as a trusted climate control advisor to our customers and offer more products and services to meet their specific requirements," said Troy Rippe, Surna's Director of Engineering and R&D.

    The introduction of the IsoStreamTM product family allows Surna to serve:

  • Ductless environments where climate control systems circulate water, not air.
  • Ducted environments that provide economical solutions while still serving multiple grow rooms.

    • Surna provides efficient and economical environmental control systems across a larger array of indoor cannabis cultivation facilities. Our new, whisper quiet fan coil units use electronically commutated motors to optimize airflow while specialized chilled water modulating valves are used to fine-tune for minimizing energy consumption.

    If you want to learn more about our full line of Surna IsoStreamTM fan coils, please contact us at www.surna.com.

    About Surna

    Surna Inc. (www.surna.com) designs, engineers and manufactures application-specific environmental control and air sanitation systems for commercial, state- and provincial-regulated indoor cannabis cultivation facilities in the U.S. and Canada. Our engineering and technical team provides energy and water efficient solutions that allow growers to meet the unique demands of a cannabis cultivation environment through precise temperature, humidity, and process controls and to satisfy the evolving code and regulatory requirements being imposed at the state, provincial and local level.

    Contact:

    Jamie English

    Director of Marketing

    jamie.english@surna.com

    303.993.5271

    Source: Surna Inc

