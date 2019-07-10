Quantcast

See headlines for SPRS
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Surge Components Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 09:54:00 AM EDT


    DEER PARK, N.Y., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Components, Inc. ("Surge" or "the Company") (OTC Pink:SPRS), a leading supplier of capacitors, discrete semi-conductors and audible/sounding devices, today announced that it will issue a press release to report its results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2019 before the market opens on Monday, July 15, 2019. The Company will host a conference call that day at 9:00 AM ET.

    To access the call please dial (866) 996-4414 from the United States, or (470) 495-0878 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 4548885. Participants should dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled time and must be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions.

    A replay of the call can be accessed through July 22, 2019 by dialing (800) 585-8367 from the U.S., or (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. The conference call I.D. number is 4548885.

    About Surge Components, Inc

    Founded in 1981, Surge Components, Incorporated (OTC Pink:SPRS) is a leading supplier of electronic component products. Surge's current product portfolio includes aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, MLCC, discrete semiconductors, and switches. Surge periodically adds new products to its portfolio which complement the current lineup. Surge's monthly production capacity is amongst the largest for these products, and Surge's products are AECQ compliant for automotive applications. Surge is globally positioned, with sales, service, and technical support. For more information, visit www.surgecomponents.com

    Contact:

    Erica Bartsch

    Sloane & Company

    212-446-1875

    ebartsch@sloanepr.com

    Source: Surge Components

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: SPRS




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8203.54
    61.81  ▲  0.76%
    DJIA 26918.18
    134.69  ▲  0.50%
    S&P 500 2996.63
    17.00  ▲  0.57%
    Data as of Jul 10, 2019 | 10:46AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar