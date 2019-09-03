Surface Oncology to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq:SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, chief executive officer, and Vito Palombella, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at 1:25PM ET at the Intercontinental New York Barclay Hotel, in New York, NY.



The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentations will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, investors.surfaceoncology.com.

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment with lead programs targeting CD73, CD39, IL-27 and CD47. Surface's novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. The Company has a pipeline of seven novel immunotherapies and a strategic collaboration with Novartis focused on NZV930 (CD73) and potentially one additional undisclosed program. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:

Seth Lewis

slewis@surfaceoncology.com

617-665-5031

Ten Bridge Communications

Krystle Gibbs

krystle@tenbridgecommunications.com

508-479-6358

Source: Surface Oncology, Inc.