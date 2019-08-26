Supernus to Present at Two September Healthcare Conferences





ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, today announced that the Company's management will present a Company overview and update, as well as host investor meetings, at the following September conferences:



Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019 Time: 1:20 p.m. ET Place: The Westin Copley Place, Boston, MA Morgan Stanley 2019 Global Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Time: 11:05 a.m. ET Place: Grand Hyatt New York in New York City

Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during these conferences should contact the respective conference coordinator.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations' in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay of these webcasts will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the conference.

