Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the Second Quarter June 30, 2019





Net Sales increased 12 percent



27th Consecutive Quarter with Sales Increase

SEMINOLE, Fla., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC), today announced its second quarter operating results for 2019.

The Company announced that for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, net sales increased 12.0 percent to $92.3 million, compared to second quarter 2018 net sales of $82.4 million. Pretax Income was $3.7 million compared to $5.1 million in 2018. Net income was $2.8 million or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $0.25 per diluted share in 2018.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Across all of our segments, we continue to perform well in a challenging business environment. We're currently investing in our companies and making the organizational changes necessary to support our current business and prepare for our next level of growth; all while realizing increased sales for our 27th consecutive quarter.

Our uniform segment sales were up 7.7% from last year, as we reached the first anniversary of our acquisition of CID Resources. We're making good progress on the integration of our uniform businesses enabling operational efficiencies, improved resource alignment, product sourcing, and sales channels. Technology upgrades are moving forward in our distribution centers in Arkansas and Texas, and construction continues on our second manufacturing facility in Haiti. Our investments in these initiatives are designed to generate cost efficiencies, improve working capital usage, and better serve the needs of our customers.

We continue to see strong growth at BAMKO and The Office Gurus. During the second quarter, BAMKO, our promotional products segment posted sales growth of 24.9% to $23.7 million compared to the second quarter of last year. The Office Gurus, our remote staffing segment, continues to perform to our expectations with quarterly net sales growth to outside customers of 11.6% over the comparable period."



CONFERENCE CALL

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. ( SGC ):

Superior Group of Companies ™, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI™ and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America's leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world's most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers' service experiences.

SGC's commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers' diverse needs while embracing a "Customer 1st, Every Time!" philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share data) 2019 2018 Net sales $ 92,270 $ 82,392 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 59,927 53,114 Selling and administrative expenses 26,885 23,327 Other periodic pension costs 547 96 Interest expense 1,259 758 88,618 77,295 Income before taxes on income 3,652 5,097 Income tax expense 871 1,280 Net income $ 2,781 $ 3,817 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period (Basic) 14,952,802 14,956,221 (Diluted) 15,287,357 15,559,404 Per Share Data: Basic Net income $ 0.19 $ 0.26 Diluted Net income $ 0.18 $ 0.25 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.100 $ 0.095

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, (Unaudited) (In thousands, except shares and per share data) 2019 2018 Net sales $ 178,822 $ 155,479 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 116,211 101,326 Selling and administrative expenses 52,748 44,509 Other periodic pension costs 806 192 Interest expense 2,429 1,035 172,194 147,062 Income before taxes on income 6,628 8,417 Income tax expense 1,471 2,150 Net income $ 5,157 $ 6,267 Weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period (Basic) 14,940,072 14,888,940 (Diluted) 15,275,006 15,508,517 Per Share Data: Basic Net income $ 0.35 $ 0.42 Diluted Net income $ 0.34 $ 0.40 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.19

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and par value data) June 30, December 31, 2019

2018

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,267 $ 5,362 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,141 and $2,042, respectively 70,927 64,017 Accounts receivable - other 1,463 1,744 Inventories 63,370 67,301 Contract assets 43,674 49,236 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,090 9,552 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 199,791 197,212 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 31,448 28,769 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 4,716 - INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 64,437 66,312 GOODWILL 36,321 33,961 OTHER ASSETS 10,299 8,832 TOTAL ASSETS $ 347,012 $ 335,086 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 25,903 $ 24,685 Other current liabilities 15,375 14,767 Current portion of long-term debt 15,286 6,000 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 2,212 941 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 58,776 46,393 LONG-TERM DEBT 108,035 111,522 LONG-TERM PENSION LIABILITY 8,532 8,705 LONG-TERM ACQUISITION-RELATED CONTINGENT LIABILITIES 3,605 5,422 LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 2,864 - DEFERRED TAX LIABILITY 6,730 8,475 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 4,350 3,648 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 5) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 15,255,694 and 15,202,387, respectively. 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 57,166 55,859 Retained earnings 104,165 103,032 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Pensions (6,924 ) (7,673 ) Cash flow hedges 102 113 Foreign currency translation adjustment (404 ) (425 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 154,120 150,921 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 347,012 $ 335,086

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, (Unaudited) (In thousands) 2019

2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 5,157 $ 6,267 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,211 3,646 Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable 361 323 Share-based compensation expense 1,032 1,490 Deferred income tax benefit (provision) (1,979 ) 302 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (3 ) - Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 417 (840 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of business: Accounts receivable - trade (7,230 ) (3,492 ) Accounts receivable - other 280 (674 ) Contract assets 5,562 (972 ) Inventories 2,113 2,953 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,625 ) 242 Other assets (2,102 ) (1,827 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (14 ) (7,368 ) Long-term pension liability 812 195 Other long-term liabilities 759 (497 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,751 (252 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (4,979 ) (2,414 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 3 - Acquisition of businesses, net of acquired cash - (85,597 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,976 ) (88,011 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 94,466 146,157 Repayment of long-term debt (88,667 ) (56,289 ) Payment of cash dividends (3,023 ) (2,827 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liability (961 ) (3,033 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 280 405 Tax benefit from vesting of acquisition-related restricted stock 30 105 Tax withholding on exercise of stock rights - (17 ) Common stock reacquired and retired (1,036 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,089 84,501 Effect of currency exchange rates on cash 41 (204 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,905 (3,966 ) Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of year 5,362 8,130 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 8,267 $ 4,164









