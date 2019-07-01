Quantcast

Superior Energy Services Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

By GlobeNewswire,  July 01, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


HOUSTON, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) ("Superior Energy" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 results on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone:  Dial 888-317-6003 (International dial-in 412-317-6061) at least 10 minutes before the call and use entry number 6137120.  A replay will be available through July 31, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 (International replay dial-in 412-317-0088) and using the access code 10132665.
   
By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Superior Energy's website at www.superiorenergy.com.  Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.  A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Superior Energy

Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells.  For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Paul Vincent, VP of Investor Relations, (713) 654-2200

Source: Superior Energy Services, Inc.

