Superconductor Technologies Inc. to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference





AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (Nasdaq:SCON) will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9th and 10th. The conference is being held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.



STI's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Quiram, will provide an overview of the company's business during the live presentation on Monday, September 9th at 3:00 p.m. ET. Mr. Quiram and Adam Shelton, V.P. Product Management and Marketing, will be available on Monday, September 9th, and Tuesday, September 10th, to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors.

A live webcast of management's presentation will be available on the investor section of STI's website at http://www.suptech.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Its Conductus® superconducting wire platform offers high performance, cost-effective and scalable superconducting wire. With 100 times the current carrying capacity of conventional copper and aluminum, superconducting wire offers zero resistance with extreme high current density. This provides a significant benefit for electric power transmission and enables much smaller or more powerful magnets for motors, generators, energy storage and medical equipment. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SCON." For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com.

