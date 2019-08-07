Superconductor Technologies Announces Death of Chairman of the Board Martin A. Kaplan





AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (Nasdaq:SCON) today issued the following statement:



"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Chairman Martin (Marty) A. Kaplan. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Marty's family," said Jeff Quiram, STI's president and CEO.

"Marty provided inspiration, remarkable passion and exceptional experience to STI. We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Marty was an innovative and visionary leader with a passion for next generation technologies. He was a fantastic teacher and a great friend. His positive attitude and valuable counsel will be sorely missed. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family."

Mr. Kaplan served on STI's board since 2002 and was named Chairman of the Board in October 2010. From 2000 through 2012, Mr. Kaplan was Chairman of the Board of JDS Uniphase, Inc. ("JDSU"), a telecommunications equipment company, where he remained a director until August 2015. In August 2015, JDSU spun off its communications and commercial optical products business into the publicly-traded company Lumentum Holdings Inc., at which time Mr. Kaplan resigned from the JDSU Board and became Chairman of the Board of Lumentum Holdings Inc. In a career spanning 40 years, Mr. Kaplan last served as Executive Vice-President of the Pacific Telesis Group, which became a subsidiary of SBC Communications in 1997. Mr. Kaplan served as a director for a number of other public and private companies.

Mr. Kaplan earned a B.S. in Engineering from California Institute of Technology.

Mr. Kaplan was 81 years old.

About Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI)

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is a global leader in superconducting innovation. Its Conductus® superconducting wire platform offers high performance, cost-effective and scalable superconducting wire. With 100 times the current carrying capacity of conventional copper and aluminum, superconducting wire offers zero resistance with extreme high current density. This provides a significant benefit for electric power transmission and also enables much smaller or more powerful magnets for motors, generators, energy storage and medical equipment. Since 1987, STI has led innovation in HTS materials, developing more than 100 patents as well as proprietary trade secrets and manufacturing expertise. For more than 20 years STI utilized its unique HTS manufacturing process for solutions to maximize capacity utilization and coverage for Tier 1 telecommunications operators. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Superconductor Technologies Inc.'s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "SCON." For more information about STI, please visit http://www.suptech.com.

