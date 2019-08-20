Quantcast

Super League Gaming Sets September 2019 Conference Schedule

By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming ("Super League" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM:SLGG), a leading community of gamers who connect through the Company's live, digital and social content brands and experiences, is scheduled to attend the following investor conferences this September.

8th Annual Gateway Conference

When:Thursday, September 5, 2019

Where:Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco

Presentation Time:9:30 a.m.

Webcast:http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/slgg/

Website:https://www.gatewayir.com/conference/

Lake Street Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference

When:Thursday, September 12, 2019

Where:Parker Hotel, New York City

Format: 1x1 meetings only

Goldman Sachs Future of Esports & Video Games Conference

When:Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Where: Goldman Sachs HQ, New York City

Format: Panel and 1x1 meetings only

For any questions about these conferences, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at SLG@gatewayir.com.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SLGG) is a leading esports community and content platform for competitive, everyday gamers, fans and friends of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on positive and inclusive gameplay, Super League enables players to experience their sport like the pros while also developing sportsmanship, communication and team-building skills. Powered by a proprietary technology platform, Super League operates physical and digital experiences in partnership with publishers of top-tier games. Local movie theatres, PC cafes, restaurant and entertainment venues are transformed into esports arenas where gamers compete, socialize, spectate and celebrate the amateur esports lifestyle. Super League's platform offers unique amateur esports experiences that not only ratchet up the competition for avid gamers, but also attract audiences with elite amateur broadcasts that transform physical venues as well as fuel SuperLeagueTV's Twitch and YouTube channels.  

Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan and Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

SLG@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:

Ann Kaiser

(212) 918-2029

ann@high10media.com

Source: Super League Gaming, Inc

