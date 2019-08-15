Super League Gaming Partners with Metarama Gaming + Music Festival to Produce "Pros vs. Joes" League of Legends Tournament

Tournament to provide nationwide opportunity for amateur League of Legends players to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas to compete on stage, against known top players, at the inaugural Metarama Gaming + Music Festival on October 19 & 20, 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming ("Super League" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLGG), a leading community of gamers who connect through the Company's live, digital and social content brands and experiences, announced today a partnership with Metarama Gaming + Music Festival to produce a "Pros vs. Joes" League of Legends tournament in Las Vegas being held October 19-20, 2019.



Amateur League of Legends players nationwide will have the opportunity to compete for a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime, all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas to compete on stage at the festival against teams made up of top League of Legends players.

"We are honored to be able to give everyday League of Legends players a chance to win a trip and be part of the amazing Metarama Gaming + Music Festival," said Super League's CEO Ann Hand. "Unique partnerships like this one between Super League, Riot Games and Metarama Gaming + Music Festival are part of the fuel that is catapulting esports into being such a major cultural phenomenon."

Metarama features a diverse, multi-genre roster of musicians who each have unique ties to the gaming world. In addition to musical performances by Marshmello, Snoop Dogg, Logic and Lil' Yachty, fans will see Ninja, DrLupo, Pokimane, TimTheTatMan and more.

League of Legends streamers playing in the festival's "Pros vs. Joes" event include VoyBoy, BunnyFuFu, SimplyHai, Yassuo, BoxBox, Alexa, Trick2g, FSN_Saber, Huhi, and Foggedftw2.

To compete for a spot in the tournament, players can enter Super League Gaming's LAN Prix: League of Legends event in September and also play in a special League of Legends online competition by registering at www.superleague.com/metarama.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SLGG) is a leading esports community and content platform for competitive, everyday gamers, fans and friends of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on positive and inclusive gameplay, Super League enables players to experience their sport like the pros while also developing sportsmanship, communication and team-building skills. Powered by a proprietary technology platform, Super League operates physical and digital experiences in partnership with publishers of top-tier games. Local movie theatres, PC cafes, restaurant and entertainment venues are transformed into esports arenas where gamers compete, socialize, spectate and celebrate the amateur esports lifestyle. Super League's platform offers unique amateur esports experiences that not only ratchet up the competition for avid gamers, but also attract audiences with elite amateur broadcasts that transform physical venues as well as fuel SuperLeagueTV's Twitch and YouTube channels.

About Metarama Gaming + Music Festival

Metarama Gaming + Music Festival is a first-of-its-kind destination festival celebrating the worlds of gaming, esports and live music along with comedy, streaming, cosplay and much more. Metarama Gaming + Music Festival will transform the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 19-20, bringing competitive gamers, casual gamers and music fans of all ages two full days of entertainment.

Watch live performances from some of today's hottest musicians, experience thrilling esports tournaments with top worldwide teams, witness live celebrity and streamer gaming exhibitions, and feel the thrill of professional drone racing. Get hands-on playing live and in person against top streamers in the Streamer Zone, join the LAN tournament, get to the next level in the free-to-play gaming zones, beat your best score in the old school arcade, and so much more.

Metarama Gaming + Music Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits Music Festival, in partnership with Scott London and Seth Schorr of Esports Hospitality Concepts.

