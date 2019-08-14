Super League Gaming Partners With Tencent Games To Bring PUBG MOBILE Amateur Esports To U.S. Players



Super League Will Provide Competitive Experiences to PUBG MOBILE Players in Local Communities Nationwide and Create New PUBG MOBILE Content Programming Across Social and Digital Platforms

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming ("Super League" or the "Company") (NasdaqCM:SLGG), a leading community of gamers who connect through the Company's live, digital and social content brands and experiences, today announced a partnership with Tencent Games, the largest video game publisher in the world based in Shenzhen, China, to bring PUBG MOBILE content and experiences to gamers throughout the U.S. Super League will work with Tencent to build local and digital PUBG MOBILE communities through amateur leagues and competitions, live stream broadcasts, and original video-on-demand content. With a growing audience across digital and social platforms, Super League will apply its proven formula to PUBG MOBILE of celebrating everyday players based on their gameplay achievements and diverse personal stories.



"PUBG MOBILE fits perfectly within Super League's expanding offerings for more than 100 million enthusiastic gamers across the country," said Super League's CEO Ann Hand. "It delivers on every level with fun gameplay, competitive intensity and a passionate player base. We could not be more excited to launch this program with Tencent across our nationwide venue network, SuperLeagueTV and our recently acquired Framerate social video network."

PUBG MOBILE is one of the top mobile games in the world with more than 400 million downloads and 50 million daily users, and is one of Tencent Game's most successful mobile franchises. Super League's new PUBG MOBILE experiences will include local, social gameplay nights, as well as a "City Champs" league. City Champs is Super League's premium competitive franchise, creating a powerful bond between gamers as they battle together on behalf of their hometown and compete for city pride. The new experiences are expected to begin rolling out in September of this year.

"Tencent Games is thrilled to work with Super League and bring amateur PUBG MOBILE esports to the U.S.," said Tencent Games' Neo Liu, Head of North American Publishing, "The live, local gamer communities that Super League develops, and the personally engaging content produced and distributed through their digital and social channels will delight PUBG MOBILE players and help drive ongoing growth of the game."

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SLGG) is a leading esports community and content platform for competitive, everyday gamers, fans and friends of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on positive and inclusive gameplay, Super League enables players to experience their sport like the pros while also developing sportsmanship, communication and team-building skills. Powered by a proprietary technology platform, Super League operates physical and digital experiences in partnership with publishers of top-tier games. Local movie theatres, PC cafes, restaurant and entertainment venues are transformed into esports arenas where gamers compete, socialize, spectate and celebrate the amateur esports lifestyle. Super League's platform offers unique amateur esports experiences that not only ratchet up the competition for avid gamers, but also attract audiences with elite amateur broadcasts that transform physical venues as well as fuel SuperLeagueTV's Twitch and YouTube channels.

About Tencent Games

Tencent Games is the leading global platform for game development, publishing and operation, as well as operator of the largest online games community in China. The company is dedicated to offering high-quality interactive entertainment experiences for all players across the globe. It currently offers more than 140 self-developed and licensed games in more than 200 countries and regions, providing hundreds of millions of users with cross-platform interactive entertainment experiences. Honor of Kings, PUBG MOBILE and League of Legends among others are some of Tencent Games' most popular titles around the world.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.



