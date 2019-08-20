Sunworks to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference on September 5th





ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced it has been invited to participate at the 8th Annual Gateway Investor Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Chuck Cargile, CEO of Sunworks is scheduled to present at the Conference on Thursday, September 5th at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/sunw/ and on the Gateway Conference website at www.gateway-conference.com/presenters.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All our employees uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features over 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

Source: Sunworks