Sunworks to Construct 416 kW Solar Project for Avenales Cattle Company





ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced a new 416 kW solar power construction project for Avenales Cattle Company, located in Shandon, California.

Sunworks Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile, said, "Delivering solar projects that yield long term savings, tax benefits, and near-zero electricity rates for farms, orchards, ranches and dairy producers has been a fundamental part of our business since inception. This project will lower operating costs for the Avenales Cattle Company while optimizing crucial real estate and powering feedlot operations that are mission critical."

Construction of the new $800,000, 416kW ground-mount system project is expected to commence in the fourth quarter this year.

Steve Sinton third generation owner of Avenales Cattle Company, said, "Our family has been raising cattle for nearly 150 years. Rising electricity costs are increasingly impacting our operations. Partnering with a full-service organization like Sunworks allows us to outsource this project from start to finish while we focus on our operations."

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, federal, public works, and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. All our employees uphold our company's guiding principles each day. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power. For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-809-4048

rob@fnkir.com

Source: Sunworks, Inc.