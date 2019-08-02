Sunworks Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





--Reports Positive Operating Income--

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW), a provider of solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial and industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced financial results for the second quarter and first half of the year ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 more than doubled compared to the first quarter of 2019, increasing from $9.3 million to $18.7 million.

Income before Other Expenses (Operating Income) for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.1 million versus a loss of ($4.3) million in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was ($0.1) million, or ($0.0) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of ($4.5) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2019.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense (Adjusted EBITDA) was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 versus an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.1) million in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin was 19.5% for the second quarter of 2019, marking the highest level since the second quarter of 2017.

Backlog of projects scheduled for installation in the next 12 months as of June 30, 2019 was $45.9 million compared to $47.2 million as of March 31, 2019.

Cash balance at June 30, 2019 was $3.5 million versus $2.0 million at March 31, 2019. The company noted that the increase in the cash balance for the second quarter of 2019 was partially due to the At-the-Market ("ATM") equity issuance which resulted in a combined sale of 1.2 million shares of common stock for proceeds of $0.8 million.

Chuck Cargile, Sunworks Chief Executive Officer said, "Our second quarter 2019 results reflect a solid rebound from the seasonally weak financial results in the first quarter of 2019. Our positive operating income and Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 marks the third time in the last four quarters that we have reported a positive result. Our gross margin reached its highest level in two years and our cash balance increased during the quarter, as a result of the positive operating results we achieved as well as our ability to access liquidity from our shelf registration. We are focused on delivering positive financial results and cash flow generation in the second half of 2019."

2019 Expectations:

Management noted that although it is difficult to predict the timing of installation revenue on a quarter by quarter basis, the company expects to generate slightly higher sequential revenue in the third quarter of 2019 - in the range of $19 million to $22 million.

Management expects the company to again generate positive operating income for the third quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter Financial Summary

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $18.7 million compared to $20.0 million in the same period last year. Second quarter 2019 revenue was higher, year-over-year for both ACI and residential, but these increases were more than offset by a reduction of revenue for public works, as compared to the record setting revenue for public works for the prior year second quarter.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 19.5% compared to 14.5% for the second quarter of 2018. The improved gross margin was due to improved efficiencies across ACI, residential and public works and reflect the company's ongoing focus on enhancing operational execution.

Operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation, were $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, marking a slight decrease from $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. The second quarter 2019 operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, of $3.4 million marks the lowest total since the second quarter of 2016 and reflects the company's ongoing focus on efficiency and management of costs.

Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was ($0.1) million, or ($0.00) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of ($1.8) million or ($0.07) per basic and diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

SUNWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2019, AND DECEMBER 31, 2018

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,147 $ 3,628 Restricted cash 384 447 Accounts receivable, net 7,530 8,201 Inventory, net 2,077 3,233 Contract assets 3,354 6,153 Other current assets 484 150 Total Current Assets 16,976 21,812 Property and equipment, net 658 852 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,848 - Other Assets Other deposits 68 68 Goodwill 9,464 9,464 Total Other Assets 9,532 9,532 Total Assets $ 29,014 $ 32,196 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 11,680 $ 11,858 Contract liabilities 3,463 5,069 Customer deposits 652 58 Operating lease liability, current portion 887 - Loan payable, current portion 135 179 Convertible promissory note, current portion - 100 Acquisition convertible promissory note, current portion 555 757 Total Current Liabilities 17,372 18,021 Long Term Liabilities Operating lease liability 961 - Loan payable 30 88 Promissory note payable, net 3,361 3,669 Acquisition convertible promissory note - 101 Warranty liability 381 321 Total Long-Term Liabilities 4,733 4,179 Total Liabilities 22,105 22,200 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock Series B, $.001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares; 28,265,741 and 26,110.768 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 28 26 Additional paid in capital 75,003 73,480 Accumulated deficit (68,122 ) (63,510 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 6,909 9,996 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 29,014 $ 32,196

SUNWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue $ 18,655 $ 19,994 $ 27,923 $ 33,441 Cost of Goods Sold 15,026 17,095 24,939 28,132 Gross Profit 3,629 2,899 2,984 5,309 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 604 1,035 1,386 2,157 General and administrative expenses 2,682 2,604 5,359 5,267 Stock-based compensation 110 800 234 1,032 Depreciation and amortization 91 97 182 193 Total Operating Expenses 3,487 4,536 7,161 8,649 Income (loss) before Other Expenses 142 (1,637 ) (4,177 ) (3,340 ) Other Expenses Other income (expense) 13 (8 ) 6 (13 ) Interest expense (232 ) (142 ) (441 ) (162 ) Total Other Expenses (219 ) (150 ) (435 ) (175 ) Loss before Income Taxes (77 ) (1,787 ) (4,612 ) (3,515 ) Income Tax Expense - - - - Net Loss $ (77 ) $ (1,787 ) $ (4,612 ) $ (3,515 ) LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.15 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.15 ) WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 26,778,338 24,789,181 26,459,442 23,974,581 Diluted 26,778,338 24,789,181 26,459,442 23,974,581

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Net Loss $ (77 ) $ (4,535 ) Add: Interest Expense 232 209 Add: Depreciation and amortization 91 92 Add: Stock-based compensation 110 124 Adjusted EBITDA $ 356 $ (4,110 )

Source: Sunworks, Inc.