Sunworks and Bright Power Announce Rooftop Solar Project for Northern California Residential Complex

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW), a premier provider of high-performance solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced it has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract to develop a 567 kilowatt roof mount solar photovoltaic project for a Northern California residential complex in partnership with Bright Power.



Sunworks was contracted by Bright Power, a strategic energy and water management company that provides solutions to building owners and operators across the nation. Specializing in multifamily apartment buildings, Bright Power works with building owners to increase their net operating income through energy and water savings while decreasing negative impact on the environment. Sunworks' dedicated, in-house construction team will manage all of the engineering, procurement and construction for this project while Bright Power conducted the original schematic design and sizing of the solar array. Construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2019 and be completed in 2020.

Sunworks' Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cargile said, "This project will provide clean renewable energy to more than 3,000 residents, helping to reduce their utility costs and advance sustainability initiatives for the community. In doing so, we are advancing our relationship with Bright Power, a leader in the multifamily and community solar market. I am proud to partner with Bright Power and am optimistic that as solar mandates in the state of California expand, so will the opportunities through this strategic partnership."

Bright Power's Director of Retrofit Installation, Western Region, Aron Weis added, "We are excited to help our client decrease their impact on the environment while getting California closer to its goal of 100 percent zero-carbon electricity by 2045 Sunworks is a valuable partner and we are confident in their ability to execute this project to our high standards."

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. ( SUNW ) is a premier provider of high-performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety. Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, public works, and residential. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations. Sunworks' diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers. Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

About Bright Power, Inc.

Bright Power provides strategic energy solutions to building owners and operators in NYC and across the nation. Specializing in multifamily apartment buildings, Bright Power has worked with over 1.4 million apartments that cover 1.2 billion square feet. Bright Power's energy management solutions include EnergyScoreCards benchmarking software, energy audits, energy procurement, on-site generation, green building design services, turnkey installation of energy improvements, and ongoing energy management. For more information, please visit www.brightpower.com.

