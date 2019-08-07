Sunrun Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Customers now at 255,000, an increase of 26% year-over-year



Net Present Value created of $95 million in the quarter, an increase of 23% year-over-year

Net Earning Assets of $1.4 billion, an increase of 11% year-over-year

Total Cash increased $91 million from the prior year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq:RUN), the nation's largest provider of residential solar, storage and energy services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"Sunrun's 255,000 customers are helping to build our future energy system where home solar and batteries will displace costly and harmful fossil fuel power plants," said Lynn Jurich, Sunrun's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder. "We continue to see strong demand from consumers and grid operators and expect we can deliver above-market growth rates again in 2019."

Key Operating Metrics

In the second quarter of 2019, MW deployed increased to 103 MW from 91 MW in the second quarter of 2018, a 13% year-over-year increase.

Creation Cost per watt was $3.33 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.12 in the second quarter of 2018.

NPV created in the second quarter of 2019 was $95 million, a 23% increase from $77 million in the second quarter of 2018. Unlevered NPV per watt in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.11.

Gross Earning Assets as of June 30, 2019 were $3.3 billion, up $734 million, or 28% from the prior year. Net Earning Assets as of June 30, 2019 were $1.4 billion, up $139 million, or 11% from the prior year.

Total Cash (meaning total cash, including restricted cash, less recourse debt) increased $91 million from the prior year.

Second Quarter 2019 GAAP Results

Total revenue grew to $204.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, up $34.1 million, or 20% from the second quarter of 2018. Customer agreements and incentives revenue grew 1% year-over-year to $92.4 million. Solar energy systems and product sales increased 42% year-over-year to $112.2 million.

Total cost of revenue was $156.9 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Total operating expenses were $267.4 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was ($0.01) per share.

Guidance for Q3 and Full Year 2019

The following statements are based on current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

In Q3, we expect deployments to be in a range between 107 MW and 110 MW.

For the full year 2019, we continue to expect deployments to grow in a range between 16% and 18% year-over-year.

Financing Activities

As of August 7, 2019, closed transactions and executed term sheets provide us project debt capacity through 2019 and tax equity capacity into the second quarter of 2020.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 299,537 $ 226,625 Restricted cash 54,182 77,626 Accounts receivable, net 77,846 66,435 State tax credits receivable — 2,697 Inventories 89,829 79,467 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,692 8,563 Total current assets 530,086 461,413 Restricted cash



148 148 Solar energy systems, net 4,149,883 3,820,017 Property and equipment, net 50,419 34,893 Intangible assets, net 8,382 10,088 Goodwill 87,543 87,543 Other assets 380,919 335,685 Total assets $ 5,207,380 $ 4,749,787 Liabilities and total equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 153,206 $ 131,278 Distributions payable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 16,444 15,847 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 104,328 98,636 Deferred revenue, current portion 59,818 47,407 Deferred grants, current portion 8,029 7,885 Finance lease obligations, current portion 11,206 9,193 Recourse debt, current portion 239,035 — Non-recourse debt, current portion 35,158 35,484 Pass-through financing obligation, current portion 10,666 26,461 Total current liabilities 637,890 372,191 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 643,613 544,218 Deferred grants, net of current portion 217,013 221,739 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 14,363 9,992 Recourse debt — 247,000 Non-recourse debt, net of current portion 1,688,989 1,466,438 Pass-through financing obligation, net of current portion 329,968 337,282 Other liabilities 113,992 48,210 Deferred tax liabilities 73,926 93,633 Total liabilities 3,719,754 3,340,703 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 278,539 126,302 Total stockholders' equity 915,545 948,707 Noncontrolling interests 293,542 334,075 Total equity 1,209,087 1,282,782 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and total equity $ 5,207,380 $ 4,749,787





Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Customer agreements and incentives $ 92,439 $ 91,605 $ 192,289 $ 158,595 Solar energy systems and product sales 112,156 78,933 206,810 156,306 Total revenue 204,595 170,538 399,099 314,901 Operating expenses: Cost of customer agreements and incentives 70,594 57,769 140,087 112,345 Cost of solar energy systems and product sales 86,348 64,268 164,147 128,847 Sales and marketing 70,038 49,237 125,991 93,316 Research and development 6,555 5,052 12,029 8,948 General and administrative 33,044 28,130 62,107 61,023 Amortization of intangible assets 814 1,051 1,707 2,102 Total operating expenses 267,393 205,507 506,068 406,581 Loss from operations (62,798 ) (34,969 ) (106,969 ) (91,680 ) Interest expense, net 42,309 31,872 83,649 60,070 Other expenses (income), net 1,388 508 6,144 (1,184 ) Loss before income taxes (106,495 ) (67,349 ) (196,762 ) (150,566 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1,910 ) 4,378 (5,271 ) 12,581 Net loss (104,585 ) (71,727 ) (191,491 ) (163,147 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (103,292 ) (79,136 ) (176,336 ) (198,588 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (1,293 ) $ 7,409 $ (15,155 ) $ 35,441 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.33 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.31 Weighted average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders Basic 115,765 109,559 114,843 108,510 Diluted 115,765 117,067 114,843 113,930





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (191,491 ) $ (163,147 ) $ (104,585 ) $ (71,727 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, net of amortization of deferred grants 89,019 73,980 45,358 37,794 Deferred income taxes (5,271 ) 12,582 (1,910 ) 4,379 Stock-based compensation expense 12,566 16,242 6,783 5,548 Interest on pass-through financing obligations 12,378 7,002 5,906 3,903 Reduction in pass-through financing obligations (19,702 ) (10,142 ) (9,716 ) (5,114 ) Other noncash losses and expenses 6,714 12,131 5,225 6,464 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,848 ) 495 (12,701 ) (5,722 ) Inventories (10,362 ) 13,123 (13,645 ) 6,598 Prepaid and other assets (49,771 ) (34,013 ) (13,903 ) (20,690 ) Accounts payable (1,567 ) (32,840 ) 21,010 (19,858 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,525 31,676 (6,199 ) 38,724 Deferred revenue 112,195 15,190 10,347 7,734 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (56,615 ) (57,721 ) (68,030 ) (11,967 ) Investing activities: Payments for the costs of solar energy systems (388,430 ) (346,962 ) (189,550 ) (183,772 ) Purchases of property and equipment (13,950 ) (2,762 ) (11,433 ) (1,241 ) Net cash used in investing activities (402,380 ) (349,724 ) (200,983 ) (185,013 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from state tax credits, net of recapture 2,329 10,434 (275 ) 10,483 Proceeds from issuance of recourse debt 55,000 2,000 15,000 — Repayment of recourse debt (62,965 ) (2,000 ) (15,000 ) — Proceeds from issuance of non-recourse debt 541,249 250,232 359,597 154,332 Repayment of non-recourse debt (313,474 ) (48,677 ) (214,226 ) (41,555 ) Payment of debt fees (7,462 ) (9,133 ) (4,808 ) (5,253 ) Proceeds from pass-through financing and other obligations 5,282 98,172 3,497 96,670 Early repayment of pass-through financing obligation (7,597 ) — — Payment of finance lease obligations (6,445 ) (4,081 ) (3,444 ) (1,968 ) Contributions received from noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests 330,311 167,468 178,162 23,864 Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (35,607 ) (33,301 ) (17,160 ) (18,038 ) Acquisition of noncontrolling interests (4,600 ) — — — Proceeds from exercises of stock options, net of withholding taxes paid on restricted stock units 12,442 4,944 11,603 5,520 Net cash provided by financing activities 508,463 436,058 312,946 224,055 Net change in cash and restricted cash 49,468 28,613 43,933 27,075 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 304,399 241,790 309,934 243,328 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 353,867 $ 270,403 $ 353,867 $ 270,403

Key Operating Metrics and Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 MW Deployed (during the period) 103 91 Cumulative MW Deployed (end of period) 1,763 1,360 Gross Earning Assets under Energy Contract (end of period)(in millions) $ 2,252 $ 1,715 Gross Earning Assets Value of Purchase or Renewal (end of period)(in millions) $ 1,060 $ 863 Gross Earning Assets (end of period)(in millions) (1) $ 3,312 $ 2,578 Net Earning Assets (end of period)(in millions) (1)(2) $ 1,429 $ 1,290







Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 Project Value, Contracted Portion (per watt) $ 4.04 $ 3.51 Project Value, Renewal Portion (per watt) $ 0.40 $ 0.59 Total Project Value (per watt) $ 4.44 $ 4.10 Creation Cost (per watt) $ 3.33 $ 3.12 Unlevered NPV (per watt)(1) $ 1.11 $ 0.98 NPV (in millions) $ 95 $ 77

Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

Sunrun records income when it delivers tax benefits to its tax equity investors. Under partnership flip transactions this income is recognized beginning at the time of deployment. In pass-through financing transactions, income is recognized later, upon utility interconnection permission (PTO). Income recognition therefore lags in periods when the company is increasing its use of pass-through financing funds. Until PTO is received for a solar system in a pass-through financing obligation structure, the company records the expected value of tax benefits as a short term pass-through financing obligation, similar to deferred revenue accounting. The amount reflected within short-term pass-through financing obligation was $36.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. As such, the pass-through financing obligation used to calculate Net Earning Assets is reduced by $36.2 million. There was no amount reflected within short-term pass through financing in the second quarter of 2019.

Definitions

Creation Cost includes (i) certain installation and general and administrative costs after subtracting the gross margin on solar energy systems and product sales divided by watts deployed during the measurement period and (ii) certain sales and marketing expenses under new Customer Agreements, net of cancellations during the period divided by the related watts deployed.

Customers refers to all residential homeowners (i) who have executed a Customer Agreement or cash sales agreement with us and (ii) for whom we have internal confirmation that the applicable solar energy system has reached notice to proceed or "NTP", net of cancellations.

Customer Agreements refers to, collectively, solar power purchase agreements and solar leases.

Gross Earning Assets represent the remaining net cash flows (discounted at 6%) we expect to receive during the initial term of our Customer Agreements (typically 20 or 25 years) for systems that have been deployed as of the measurement date, plus a discounted estimate of the value of the Customer Agreement renewal term or solar energy system purchase at the end of the initial term. Gross Earning Assets deducts estimated cash distributions to investors in consolidated joint ventures and estimated operating, maintenance and administrative expenses for systems deployed as of the measurement date. In calculating Gross Earning Assets, we deduct estimated cash distributions to our project equity financing providers. In calculating Gross Earning Assets, we do not deduct customer payments we are obligated to pass through to investors in pass-through financing obligations as these amounts are reflected on our balance sheet as long-term and short-term pass-through financing obligations, similar to the way that debt obligations are presented. In determining our finance strategy, we use pass-through financing obligations and long-term debt in an equivalent fashion as the schedule of payments of distributions to pass-through financing investors is more similar to the payment of interest to lenders than the internal rates of return (IRRs) paid to investors in other tax equity structures. We calculate the Gross Earning Assets value of the purchase or renewal amount at the expiration of the initial contract term assuming either a system purchase or a five year renewal (for our 25-year Customer Agreements) or a 10-year renewal (for our 20-year Customer Agreements), in each case forecasting only a 30-year customer relationship (although the customer may renew for additional years, or purchase the system), at a contract rate equal to 90% of the customer's contractual rate in effect at the end of the initial contract term. After the initial contract term, our Customer Agreements typically automatically renew on an annual basis and the rate is initially set at up to a 10% discount to then-prevailing power prices. Gross Earning Assets Under Energy Contract represents the remaining net cash flows during the initial term of our Customer Agreements (less substantially all value from SRECs prior to July 1, 2015), for systems deployed as of the measurement date.

Gross Earning Assets Under Energy Contract represents the remaining net cash flows during the initial term of our Customer Agreements (less substantially all value from SRECs prior to July 1, 2015), for systems deployed as of the measurement date.

Gross Earning Assets Value of Purchase or Renewal is the forecasted net present value we would receive upon or following the expiration of the initial Customer Agreement term (either in the form of cash payments during any applicable renewal period or a system purchase at the end of the initial term), for systems deployed as of the measurement date.

MW Deployed represents the aggregate megawatt production capacity of our solar energy systems, whether sold directly to customers or subject to executed Customer Agreements, for which we have (i) confirmation that the systems are installed on the roof, subject to final inspection or (ii) in the case of certain system installations by our partners, accrued at least 80% of the expected project cost.

Net Earning Assets represents Gross Earning Assets less both project level debt and pass-through financing obligations, as of the same measurement date. Because estimated cash distributions to our project equity financing partners are deducted from Gross Earning Assets, a proportional share of the corresponding project level debt is deducted from Net Earning Assets.

NPV equals Unlevered NPV multiplied by leased megawatts deployed in period.

NTP or Notice to Proceed refers to our internal confirmation that a solar energy system has met our installation requirements for size, equipment and design.

Project Value represents the value of upfront and future payments by customers, the benefits received from utility and state incentives, as well as the present value of net proceeds derived through investment funds. Specifically, Project Value is calculated as the sum of the following items (all measured on a per-watt basis with respect to megawatts deployed under Customer Agreements during the period): (i) estimated Gross Earning Assets, (ii) utility or upfront state incentives, (iii) upfront payments from customers for deposits and partial or full prepayments of amounts otherwise due under Customer Agreements and which are not already included in Gross Earning Assets and (iv) finance proceeds from tax equity investors, excluding cash true-up payments or the value of asset contributions in lieu of cash true-up payments made to investors. Project Value includes contracted SRECs for all periods after July 1, 2015.

Unlevered NPV equals the difference between Project Value and estimated Creation Cost on a per watt basis.

