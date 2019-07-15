Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Report

Quantcast

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq:RUN) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2019 earnings report after the market closes Wednesday, August 7, 2019. 

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss these earnings results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call can be accessed live via the Sunrun Investor Relations website at http://investors.sunrun.com or over the phone by dialing (877) 470-1078 (domestic) or (615) 247-0087 (international) using ID #9471428. A replay will be available following the call via the Sunrun Investor Relations website or for one week at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) using ID #9471428. 

About Sunrun

Sunrun (Nasdaq:RUN) is the nation's largest home solar, battery storage and energy services company. With a mission to create a planet run by the sun, Sunrun has led the industry since 2007 with its solar-as-a-service model, which provides clean energy to households for little to no upfront cost and at a saving compared to traditional electricity. The company designs, installs, finances, insures, monitors and maintains the systems, while families receive predictable pricing for 20 years or more. The company also offers a home solar battery service, Brightbox, that provides reliable backup power during outages. For more information, please visit: www.sunrun.com.

Investor & Analyst Contact:

Patrick Jobin

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

investors@sunrun.com

(415) 373-5206

Media Contact:

Georgia Dempsey

Director of Corporate Communications

press@sunrun.com

(415) 518-9418

Source: Sunrun Inc.

