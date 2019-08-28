Quantcast

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 28, 2019


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNSS) today announced that Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development, will present at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:50 AM Eastern Time in Boston.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Sunesis website at http://ir.sunesis.com.  A replay will be archived on the "Calendar of Events" page in the Investors and Media section of the Sunesis website for two weeks.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase inhibitor pipeline, with an emphasis on its oral non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib. Vecabrutinib is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies that have progressed after prior therapies.

For additional information on Sunesis, please visit www.sunesis.com.

SUNESIS and the logos are trademarks of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Maeve Conneighton

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Willie Quinn

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

650-266-3716

 

Source: Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

