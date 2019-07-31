Quantcast

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on August 7th to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNSS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss corporate updates and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

The call can be accessed by dialing (844) 296-7720 (U.S. and Canada) or (574) 990-1148 (International) and entering passcode 2686126.

To access the live audio webcast, or the subsequent archived recording, visit the "Investors and Media - Calendar of Events" section of the Sunesis website at http://ir.sunesis.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the company's website for two weeks.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase inhibitor pipeline, with an emphasis on its oral non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib. Vecabrutinib is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell malignancies that have progressed after prior therapies.

For additional information on Sunesis, please visit www.sunesis.com.

SUNESIS and the logos are trademarks of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Maeve Conneighton

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Willie Quinn

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

650-266-3716

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

